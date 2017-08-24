News By Tag
Axalta Introduces New Architectural Shade to Alesta AR500 Product Line
Powder coating provides silver metallic finish and delivers gloss retention
RAL 9006 is a premium powder coating that provides a smooth, silver metallic finish and is formulated to deliver the highest level of color and gloss retention. In addition to excellent color properties, AR500 RAL 9006 is formulated to provide weatherability, performance and impact protection necessary to withstand extremely harsh climates.
"We are excited to release RAL 9006 to the Alesta AR500 powder coating family," said Manny Mayer, Axalta Architectural Business Development Manager. "As part of our architectural portfolio, AR500 RAL 9006 provides a beautiful finish with chemical and corrosion resistance. We take pride in being at the forefront of innovation to meet the demands of the industry."
Applied primarily on aluminum substrates, RAL 9006 meets or exceeds the American Architectural Manufacturers Association 2605 specifications. The ultra-durable coating emits virtually no volatile organic compounds, making it a sustainable and environmentally responsible choice.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the more than 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
Contact
Mariam Ottun
***@axaltacs.com
