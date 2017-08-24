 
News By Tag
* Powder Coating
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


Axalta Introduces New Architectural Shade to Alesta AR500 Product Line

Powder coating provides silver metallic finish and delivers gloss retention
 
 
Axalta introduces new architectural shade to Alesta AR500 product line
Axalta introduces new architectural shade to Alesta AR500 product line
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Powder Coating

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
Products

HOUSTON - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, expands its Alesta® AR500 powder coating offering with new shade, RAL 9006. The latest addition delivers exceptional beauty and meets the strictest performance standards of the architectural industry.

RAL 9006 is a premium powder coating that provides a smooth, silver metallic finish and is formulated to deliver the highest level of color and gloss retention. In addition to excellent color properties, AR500 RAL 9006 is formulated to provide weatherability, performance and impact protection necessary to withstand extremely harsh climates.

"We are excited to release RAL 9006 to the Alesta AR500 powder coating family," said Manny Mayer, Axalta Architectural Business Development Manager. "As part of our architectural portfolio, AR500 RAL 9006 provides a beautiful finish with chemical and corrosion resistance. We take pride in being at the forefront of innovation to meet the demands of the industry."

Applied primarily on aluminum substrates, RAL 9006 meets or exceeds the American Architectural Manufacturers Association 2605 specifications. The ultra-durable coating emits virtually no volatile organic compounds, making it a sustainable and environmentally responsible choice.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions.  From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer.  With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the more than 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.  For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

Contact
Mariam Ottun
***@axaltacs.com
End
Source:Axalta Coating Systems North America Industrial
Email:***@axaltacs.com Email Verified
Tags:Powder Coating
Industry:Industrial
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Foremost Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share