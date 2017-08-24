News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Unpacking Whole Foods - Amazon
Whole Foods was an attractive buy for Amazon because they do a lot of things well in the retail, grocery space.
Whole Foods is Sexy
It is an appealing brand. Whole Paycheck – yes but their stores are energizing, the customer service is friendly and their atmosphere is upbeat and fun. Amazon is a lot of things but sexy and appealing is not one of them.
Whole Foods is Fresh
I am not sure if Whole Foods started the organic push but they became the leaders in the grocery market very quickly. There are a lot of home delivery people that love their Amazon Fresh but is their produce Whole Foods fresh?
Whole Foods is Young
Originally from Cincinnati, I grew up not too far from the Kroger boys. One of the many reasons the Kroger Company has dominated the retail, grocery market is they had innovative ideas and attracted a younger demographic of shoppers. Every company needs to appeal to the millennial shoppers and for Amazon the younger generation is their main audience.
With Whole Foods changing will you be stacking the grocery list with your Amazon Echo?
By Dane Flanigan
Dane Flanigan is a business consultant who helps companies build strategies to grow sales.
www.DaneFlanigan.com
Contact
Dane Flanigan
***@thedfre.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse