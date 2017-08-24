Unpacking Whole Foods - Amazon

Whole Foods was an attractive buy for Amazon because they do a lot of things well in the retail, grocery space.

Dane Flanigan

***@thedfre.com Dane Flanigan

-- Since the Amazon the acquisition of Whole Foods was announced a lot of the news has been about the pricing and inefficiency of Whole Foods. As a business consultant, my main focus is on what companies do right and Whole Foods does a lot of great things.It is an appealing brand. Whole Paycheck – yes but their stores are energizing, the customer service is friendly and their atmosphere is upbeat and fun. Amazon is a lot of things but sexy and appealing is not one of them.I am not sure if Whole Foods started the organic push but they became the leaders in the grocery market very quickly. There are a lot of home delivery people that love their Amazon Fresh but is their produce Whole Foods fresh?Originally from Cincinnati, I grew up not too far from the Kroger boys. One of the many reasons the Kroger Company has dominated the retail, grocery market is they had innovative ideas and attracted a younger demographic of shoppers. Every company needs to appeal to the millennial shoppers and for Amazon the younger generation is their main audience.With Whole Foods changing will you be stacking the grocery list with your Amazon Echo?By Dane Flanigan