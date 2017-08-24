News By Tag
Looking for Long Term Care Insurance in Clarence New York call Les Robinson CLTC of LesLTC
Author and 3 in 4 Educator Les Robinson CLTC has been teaching Long Term Classes since 2001, helping people protect their retirement.
Because of today's medical science, we're all living longer lives.
Long-term care issues are now the biggest threat to a successful retirement.
Get objective answers about the pros and cons of a variety of long-term care issues
Long - Term Care (LTC): Issues Discussed in Class # 1
• How to protect your Retirement from a nursing home event
• How to protect your Personal Choices
• Avoid losing your financial Independence
• Learn how to avoid the look back period
• How much of your assets are subject to Medicaid recovery
• Learn how to avoid the penalty period
• Learn how to develop a long term care plan
Increase your Retirement by avoiding costly planning mistakes
This is an educational class on protecting your retirement only. Learn how to avoid costly mistakes that could decrease your personal retirement by 10 to 15 percent. Learn how to possibly increase spendable income by 10 to 20 percent.
• Missing Tax Deductions
• What plans have you and your family made for rising health costs
• Avoid Incorrect Estate Planning
• Secret Stuff your trusted advisors kept hidden from you Until Now!
• Avoid paying costly probate mistakes
• Avoid being overcharged by your trusted advisors
• Learn what is exempt from a nursing home event
• Learn how to possibly increase spendable income and avoid probate
• Learn how to protect your assets and income from nursing home expenses
• Set up goals to protect your financial future
• How a prenuptial agreement does not protect your Assets from a nursing home event
Get objective answers about the pros and cons of a variety of long-term care issues
Long - Term Care (LTC) Insurance: Questions Answered in class # 2
• I am here to help you understand Long Term Care Insurance
• What are your concerns
• Help you understand what in a Long Term Care Insurance policy
• What coverages are correct for me
• How to protect your retirement
• Understand Long Term Health Care Choices
• Insurability & Family History
• Suitability
• Does this make sense to me
• Why work with a Long Term Care Specialist
• Developing the Best Long Term Care Plan for YOU
• Les Robinson is a leading long-term care agent serving consumers and organizations in AR, IL, M, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, TX, VA, WA, with colleagues covering all other parts of the country.
