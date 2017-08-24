News By Tag
* Fsr
* PWB-320
* PWB-323
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
FSR's New PWB-320 and PWB-323 Now Shipping
Recently Introduced Open-Style Project Wall Boxes Help Simplify Installations and Ease Bottom Line
FSR's highly successful Project Wall Box (PWB) family has been expanded with two new models — the PWB-320 and PWB-323 — priced specifically to ease the installer's bottom line. These economical large open wall boxes designed to fit 16" on center stub bays simplify audiovisual and IT installations by providing space for routing cables, AC connections, and digital media product mounting in 4" and 3" thick walls. The PWB-320 has up to 2" KO's (PWB-323 up to 1¼"), flush cable-tie mounts, tri-use gang openings for AC/AV/IT applications, IPS mounting, and two optional adjustable locking shelves for mounting equipment.
In addition, there are two optional internal AC brackets available with 2 or 3 Decora openings that ship with SpikeShield™
The PWB-323 series offers 3" deep versions.
"The reception our two new Wall Boxes received at InfoComm in June was phenomenal,"
About FSR
FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information:
FSR Contact: Jan Sandri
973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com
Press Contact: Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising • Harriet Diener
845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@
Contact
Jan Sandri
***@fsrinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse