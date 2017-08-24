 
Industry News





Open House at Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists

New Dermatology practice, Metrolina Dermatology, is having an open house
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists is having an open house, September 20th, from 6-8pm. This will be a fun evening with raffles, discounts, and special offers. Products will be demonstrated and all will have a fun evening. Beverages and light snacks will be served.

The open house for Metrolina Dermatology announces their official opening. The south Charlotte dermatology practice had a quiet opening in June, and has gradually been adding products and services to their offerings. They are conveniently located next to CMC-Pineville in the office park on the adjoining street- 10502 Park Rd., Suite 100.


Dr. Sasha Haberle, dermatologist and board certified Mohs surgeon, primarily specializes in Mohs surgery, mohs micrographic surgery, slow mohs, cancer surgery and skin cancer prevention. She has also added cosmetic offerings such as Botox and Dysport, chemical peels, Kybella, Microneedling, soft tissue augmentation with Dermal fillers, and other skin care. They have also added a certified medical anesthetician for these cosmetic services.

For more information about the Open House and Grand Opening, go to https://www.MetrolinaDermatology.com or call 980-299-3926.

Dr. Sasha Haberle
***@metrolinadermatology.com
Source:Metrolina Dermatology
Email:***@metrolinadermatology.com
