News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pathfinder Partners Purchases 195-Unit Sacramento Multifamily Community for $22 Million
Savannah Court in Sacramento is San Diego-based Firm's Second Acquisition in Region
Built in 1986, the 24-building community features distinctive southern Antebellum-style architecture and is situated on 8.9 acres. Residences include 107 one-bedroom/
According to Mitch Siegler, senior managing director of Pathfinder Partners, Sacramento is a rapidly growing region ideally located near San Francisco. "In 2016, Sacramento experienced nearly 13% year-over-year rent growth, ranking first nationally, and these strong fundamentals are expected to continue over the next several years. The strong trends driven by continued population and job growth, combined with Sacramento's proximity to the San Francisco Bay Area, make this a city with very strong market dynamics."
Adding to the community's appeal, Siegler said, is its "unique southern-style architecture, tranquil park-like setting and convenient and central location. Our business plan is to complete comprehensive interior and exterior renovations aimed at modernizing the property as well as add several resident amenities."
The transaction was brokered by Marc Ross of CBRE, who represented both Pathfinder and the seller.
About Pathfinder Partners, LLC
Headquartered in San Diego, Pathfinder Partners was founded by Lorne Polger and Mitch Siegler in 2006 to make opportunistic investments in distressed real estate assets and value-add properties. Pathfinder has acquired or sold $1 billion of properties since inception. In addition to seeking opportunities to add value by providing liquidity to selling financial institutions, liquidating funds and fatigued owners, Pathfinder also seeks to maximize value through property enhancements, improvements in operations and marketing, property repositioning and other strategies, visit www.pathfinderfunds.com or contact Mitch Siegler at msiegler@pathfinderfunds.com or 858-875-4455 (tel:(858)%20875-
Contact
Sydnie Moore
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse