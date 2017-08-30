News By Tag
Blackpoint at Linville Falls and SkyLine/SkyBest Bring High-Speed Internet to South Avery County
August 30, 2017
South Avery County will soon have access to high-speed internet by early 2018 thanks to joint efforts between the local real estate development firm Blackpoint at Linville Falls, the Blackpoint at Linville Falls Homeowners' Association (HOA), and the telecommunications services company SkyLine Membership Corp and SkyBest Communications.
Work on the project should begin next month in which SkyLine Membership Corp and SkyBest Communications will install approximately 12 miles of high-speed fiber optic cable from Linville to Blackpoint at Linville Falls.
According to Ms. Karen M. Salle, the principle broker and project manager for Blackpoint at Linville Falls, "Our 40-home community will now be wired with state-of-the-
Through this undertaking, Blackpoint at Linville Falls and SkyLine/SkyBest aim to fill an internet coverage gap in the local community. The availability of blazing-fast internet lacks across the state, as North Carolina lags behind most other states in widespread access to high-speed internet. The coverage gap is particularly pronounced in rural counties, especially those located in Appalachia. In Avery County, between 18.1 and 35 percent of county populace lacks access to high-speed broadband internet. Bridging this gap is crucial to shoring up the local economy. It will also expand adults' access to the internet for the purposes of completing online job applications. In addition, the initiative expands reliable internet access for schoolchildren to complete homework assignments, which is a necessity in the modern-day educational system. Finally, this project will also likely increase property values and expand the local tax base, as numerous studies have demonstrated surges in home values ranging between 3.1 and 10 percent upon the installation of high-speed internet. Regarding the importance of high-speed internet for the local community, Ms. Salle stated, "This project...is absolutely vital to our local community's success. The residents of Avery County will reap the benefits of the Blackpoint at Linville Falls investment for many years to come."
Ms. Brandy R. Haffner the President of the Blackpoint at Linville Falls Homeowners' Association also emphasized Blackpoint at Linville Falls' relationships with local partners as crucial to their success in launching this project. She specifically mentioned Blackpoint at Linville Falls' cooperation with their preferred builders including Cash Construction (Boone, North Carolina), VPC Builders (Banner Elk, North Carolina), andFuller and Fuller, Inc. (Banner Elk, North Carolina) as essential partners. In addition, Ms. Salle stated that their banking partner Hallie Tucker, the vice president of Mountain Community Bank, and the Avery County Chamber of Commerce have also been vital collaborators in bringing high-speed internet to the region. This project will begin in September 2017 and is expected to be completed by January 2018. Local residents and businesses will be able to initiate high-speed internet services, shortly thereafter.
For more information about Blackpoint at Linville Falls or becoming a homeowner there, visit their website at http://www.blackpointatlinvillefalls.net or contact their office at 828-765-1127.
Released by Blackpoint at Linville Falls
Contact
Karen M. Salle
***@blackpointatlinvillefalls.com
