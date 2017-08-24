 
News By Tag
* Cre
* Thorofare
* Finance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


Thorofare Capital Funds $16.28 Million Loan for Acquisition of Former Piggly Wiggly Headquarters

 
 
albermarle-point-center-charleston
albermarle-point-center-charleston
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cre
Thorofare
Finance

Industry:
Finance

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Deals

LOS ANGELES - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Thorofare Capital has provided a joint venture led by Insite Properties with $16.28 million in first mortgage debt for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 84,468-square-foot office complex in Charleston, SC.

Thorofare's financing is secured by Albemarle Point Center. The property features a 73,356-square-foot, Class A four-story office building located at 176 Croghan Spur, which has served as the corporate headquarters for Piggly Wiggly since it was constructed in 1999.  The property, which was acquired from Chicago-based J.L. Woode, Ltd. for $21.5 million, also includes an 11,000-square-foot single-story flex building.  The complex was 100 percent leased at closing.

Priced at a competitive spread over the 30-day LIBOR, the five-year, floating rate loan features interest only over the first three years of the term, according to Thorofare's Elliott Young who originated the financing out of the bridge lender's Los Angeles headquarters.

A portion of the loan proceeds will be used to re-tenant approximately 30,000 square feet of office space that comes available when Piggly Wiggly vacates.   New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers acquired Piggly Wiggly in 2014.

"Abermarle Point Center is one of Charleston's preeminent business addresses having been the long-time corporate home to one of the most prominent retailers in the South," said Young.  "Insite Properties is a local real estate firm that understands the market and we were impressed with their business plan that includes updating the building exterior and common areas to return to market space that has not been available for nearly two decades."

Bethesda-based Phillips Realty arranged the financing on behalf of Insite Properties and its joint venture partner Eastern Federal Corporation.

About Thorofare:

Thorofare Capital (http://www.thorofarecapital.com) is a vertically integrated alternative investment manager that specializes in providing senior mortgage debt solutions to borrowers seeking to opportunistically purchase or recapitalize middle market commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. Through Thorofare Capital's two lending programs, Short-term Bridge Loans and Medium-term Whole Loans, it primarily originates secured first mortgage positions ranging from $3 million to $60 million. Thorofare Capital has originated over $1.2 billion of loans since its inception in 2010.  Its private fund series is managed by its affiliate, Thorofare, LLC ("Thorofare"), an SEC registered investment adviser ("RIA"). Thorofare's fund investors include family of offices, foundations, endowments, pensions, institutional accounts, wealth managers and high net worth individuals.

Media Contact
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
bruce@dbrpr.com
End
Source:Thorofare Capital
Email:***@dbrpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Cre, Thorofare, Finance
Industry:Finance
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DB&R Marketing Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share