Pro-Link GLOBAL Senior Global Immigration Counsel to Speak at 2017 Global Workforce Symposium

-- Pro-Link GLOBAL is proud to announce that Executive Director and Senior Global Immigration Counsel Jason Rogers is scheduled to speak at Worldwide ERC's 2017 Global Workforce Symposium. The conference will be held September 27-29 at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, USA. This marks the first time Pro-Link GLOBAL will have a session speaker at the Global Workforce Symposium.Rogers will be joined by Stephanie Alisuag-Schreiber, Global Mobility Leader at Booz Allen Hamilton, and Brent Bergan, Partner at Global Mobility Tax, to present their session,The session will be moderated by William Taylor of Fakhoury Global Immigration on behalf of Pro-Link GLOBAL's Marketing Manager Cassandra Casey who will be on maternity leave. Casey is the first Pro-Link GLOBAL staff member invited to serve on the Conference Planning Taskforce and was responsible for developing the session and recruiting speakers.The advanced session will take place on September 29 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The panelists will examine the emergence of digital nomads as the "New Expat." Several topics will be reviewed including actual industry practices; the decision to fund/sponsor an employee as a digital nomad; corporate tax, individual tax and immigration compliance risks; as well as immigration and tax strategies for the employee and the employer.Rogers shared, "Worldwide ERC's Global Workforce Symposium is one of the most important conferences in the global mobility industry and I am honored to be a part of it. Our well-researched session will provide our corporate audience with actual industry practices and real-world assignee case studies. Often how employers implement and support digital nomads, or location-independent employees, is much more challenging than it might sound in theory."You can register, view the conference schedule, and learn more about Worldwide ERC's 2017 Global Workforce Symposium by visiting their website.World-renowned for its trailblazing technology and innovation, Pro-Link GLOBAL has a reputation for outstanding service delivery with an entrepreneurial flair. Headquartered in the USA, with regional offices in the U.K., Australia, South Africa, Singapore, India, China, and The Netherlands, 1,800 immigration professionals in 170 locations around the world work together to represent Fortune 500 and multinational corporations who have a globally mobile workforce. The company provides its clients a comprehensive global immigration solution with best-in-class visa and immigration services, customized guidance on new and difficult locations, complementary intelligence updates on the latest immigration changes around the world, and client-specific consultation and services for any sized project.