Pro-Link GLOBAL Senior Global Immigration Counsel to Speak at 2017 Global Workforce Symposium
Rogers will be joined by Stephanie Alisuag-Schreiber, Global Mobility Leader at Booz Allen Hamilton, and Brent Bergan, Partner at Global Mobility Tax, to present their session, "The State of Digital Nomads in Global Mobility." The session will be moderated by William Taylor of Fakhoury Global Immigration on behalf of Pro-Link GLOBAL's Marketing Manager Cassandra Casey who will be on maternity leave. Casey is the first Pro-Link GLOBAL staff member invited to serve on the Conference Planning Taskforce and was responsible for developing the session and recruiting speakers.
The advanced session will take place on September 29 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The panelists will examine the emergence of digital nomads as the "New Expat." Several topics will be reviewed including actual industry practices; the decision to fund/sponsor an employee as a digital nomad; corporate tax, individual tax and immigration compliance risks; as well as immigration and tax strategies for the employee and the employer.
Rogers shared, "Worldwide ERC's Global Workforce Symposium is one of the most important conferences in the global mobility industry and I am honored to be a part of it. Our well-researched session will provide our corporate audience with actual industry practices and real-world assignee case studies. Often how employers implement and support digital nomads, or location-independent employees, is much more challenging than it might sound in theory."
You can register, view the conference schedule, and learn more about Worldwide ERC's 2017 Global Workforce Symposium by visiting their website.
