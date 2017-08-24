News By Tag
Quality New & Used Electric Motors Offered at East Coast Electrical Equipment Company
East Coast Electrical Equipment Company has announced its offer of both new and used electric motors. This company, established in 1968, boasts the largest inventory of electric motors in the world. More information can be found at the website.
East Coast Electrical Equipment Company is also offering a wide range of refurbished and remanufactured, high quality used electric motors at competitive pricing. Within www.eastcoastmotor.com, visitors can learn more about the electric motors offered and the electrically-
East Coast Electrical Equipment Company offers 24/7 assistance for those interested in purchasing quality electric motors. Either browse through www.eastcoastmotor.com or contact this electric motor supplier directly by phone at 888-560-8122.
About East Coast Electrical Equipment Company:
Since 1968 East Coast Electrical Company has been providing its clients across the globe with high quality new, rebuilt, remanufactured, and used electric motors and controls. With the largest inventory of electric motors in the world, we can supply any organization with the precise motor needed at the most competitive price possible. Boasting over 130 years of industry experience, our sales engineers along with our electrical and design engineers are available to properly address and solve the needs of our clients. For more information regarding the 100 to 20,000 HP AC electric motors in wound rotor, squirrel cage, synchronous, vertical, and DC we have available or other electric motor solutions we offer, simply browse through http://eastcoastmotor.com or call us today at 888-560-8122.
