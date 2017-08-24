Are You Doing Business With The World's Largest Customer?

 
TAMPA, Fla. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The US Federal Government is the world's largest customer spending approximately over $1.1 trillion annually through grants and contracts on products and services each year. In FY 2016 alone the US Federal Government spent $666B on grants and $461B on contracts.  Yet only a fraction of all the 28+ million businesses in the USA ever sought to do business with the US Federal Government! Are you winning federal business? For even those who do or plan to do business with the government, there is no formal learning process to vision, strategize, plan, implement, and continuously improve their federal business growth strategy. Many therefore muddle their way and lead by trial and error and often fail.

ScaleUP USA has therefore launched a bold and innovative program which has been designed after significant research, brainstorming, pilots, and interviews with government and industry professionals. The "Federal Business Accelerator Program" is delivered digitally to desktop or mobile devices, is always on, highly scalable, low investment, very affordable, requires no equity dilution, and operates across America. ScaleUP USA initiative was established by Nitin Pradhan the former Obama appointee and the award winning CIO of US Department of Transportation to create and grow new companies, jobs, and competitiveness across the USA utilizing federal funding. ScaleUP USA is the nations' first digital growth accelerator based in the Washington DC metro region. The goal of ScaleUP USA is to provide every common person an access to affordable, just-in-time, on-demand, entrepreneurship and business growth education, training, and collaboration programs.

Please note that Scaleup USA is a digital accelerator program. It provides new opportunities to you! This means we are always-on, on demand, affordable, cost effective, accessible from anywhere, anytime, and from various devices including computers, desktops, laptops, tablets and even smartphones. Therefore you are not restricted to traditional geographic service limitations! We hope you will make the best use of this new capability and capacity to reach out to new locations and new prospects where you have significant influence!

Visit ScaleUP USA Today – https://www.bizcatalyst360.com/federal-business-accelerat... )

