News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Are You Doing Business With The World's Largest Customer?
Are you losing out on a $1T business opportunity? Learn to Win #FederalGovernment Business with ScaleUP USA Accelerator Program
ScaleUP USA has therefore launched a bold and innovative program which has been designed after significant research, brainstorming, pilots, and interviews with government and industry professionals. The "Federal Business Accelerator Program" is delivered digitally to desktop or mobile devices, is always on, highly scalable, low investment, very affordable, requires no equity dilution, and operates across America. ScaleUP USA initiative was established by Nitin Pradhan the former Obama appointee and the award winning CIO of US Department of Transportation to create and grow new companies, jobs, and competitiveness across the USA utilizing federal funding. ScaleUP USA is the nations' first digital growth accelerator based in the Washington DC metro region. The goal of ScaleUP USA is to provide every common person an access to affordable, just-in-time, on-demand, entrepreneurship and business growth education, training, and collaboration programs.
Please note that Scaleup USA is a digital accelerator program. It provides new opportunities to you! This means we are always-on, on demand, affordable, cost effective, accessible from anywhere, anytime, and from various devices including computers, desktops, laptops, tablets and even smartphones. Therefore you are not restricted to traditional geographic service limitations!
Visit ScaleUP USA Today – https://www.bizcatalyst360.com/
Media Contact
Dennis J. Pitocco, Chairman & CEO
813-675-4509
editor@bizcatalyst360.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse