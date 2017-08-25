News By Tag
Freeus, LLC Introduces PERS University
PERS University includes educational webinars and one-on-one expert guidance designed to help dealers succeed in the medical alert industry
PERS University features educational webinars, one-on-one expert guidance and customized marketing materials.
"Whether you're adding a PERS line to your existing security company or starting a brand new business, PERS University will give you the tools you need to succeed," said Arthur A. Von Ahnen, Freeus New Business Account Executive and PERS University instructor.
PERS University teaches dealers how to create their medical alert business and a successful marketing website, how to hire the right salespeople, what to say in a sales presentation, and more.
Freeus offers a comprehensive wholesale mPERS dealer program with an end-to-end mobile PERS solution, including devices, the hyper-redundant Orion platform and 24/7 monitoring by a UL-Listed, CSAA-Certified Five Diamond central station.
Freeus emergency alert products Belle (https://www.freeus.com/
Both devices include WiFi location technology and are easy to wear or carry. Belle features a rechargeable battery life of up to 30 days and is available on the AT&T or CDMA network. Belle+ includes fall detection and GPS and works on the AT&T network.
PERS University is only available to authorized Freeus dealers. Learn more at www.freeus.com/
About Freeus:
Freeus, LLC is a wholesale provider of innovative two-way voice mobile personal emergency response systems (mPERS) that work at home and away from home to provide fast access to trained and certified emergency care specialists and offer peace of mind to seniors and their caregivers. Freeus mobile PERS devices are distributed through authorized dealers nationwide. Learn more at www.freeus.com or contact sales@freeus.com.
Media Contact: Amanda Goldfarb | marketing@freeus.com | www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026
Sales Contact: Brock Winzeler | sales@freeus.com | www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026
Contact
Amanda Goldfarb
Marketing Coordinator
888-924-1026
sales@freeus.com
