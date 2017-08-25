 
Freeus, LLC Introduces PERS University

PERS University includes educational webinars and one-on-one expert guidance designed to help dealers succeed in the medical alert industry
 
 
Freeus introduces PERS University to help dealers succeed
Freeus introduces PERS University to help dealers succeed
 
OGDEN, Utah - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Freeus, LLC, one of the fastest growing mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) businesses in the United States, announced a new tool to help Freeus dealers find success offering mPERS to their customers: PERS University (https://www.freeus.com/university).

PERS University features educational webinars, one-on-one expert guidance and customized marketing materials.

"Whether you're adding a PERS line to your existing security company or starting a brand new business, PERS University will give you the tools you need to succeed," said Arthur A. Von Ahnen, Freeus New Business Account Executive and PERS University instructor.

PERS University teaches dealers how to create their medical alert business and a successful marketing website, how to hire the right salespeople, what to say in a sales presentation, and more.

Freeus offers a comprehensive wholesale mPERS dealer program with an end-to-end mobile PERS solution, including devices, the hyper-redundant Orion platform and 24/7 monitoring by a UL-Listed, CSAA-Certified Five Diamond central station.

Freeus emergency alert products Belle (https://www.freeus.com/belle) and Belle+ (https://www.freeus.com/belleplus) offer help at the press of a button and enable users to live confidently and independently, with access to monitoring specialists through the device anywhere in the US where there is cellular coverage. No landline or base station is needed.

Both devices include WiFi location technology and are easy to wear or carry. Belle features a rechargeable battery life of up to 30 days and is available on the AT&T or CDMA network. Belle+ includes fall detection and GPS and works on the AT&T network.

PERS University is only available to authorized Freeus dealers. Learn more at www.freeus.com/university or email sales@freeus.com.

About Freeus:

Freeus, LLC is a wholesale provider of innovative two-way voice mobile personal emergency response systems (mPERS) that work at home and away from home to provide fast access to trained and certified emergency care specialists and offer peace of mind to seniors and their caregivers. Freeus mobile PERS devices are distributed through authorized dealers nationwide. Learn more at www.freeus.com or contact sales@freeus.com.

Media Contact: Amanda Goldfarb | marketing@freeus.com | www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026

Sales Contact: Brock Winzeler | sales@freeus.com | www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026

Click to Share