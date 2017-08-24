News By Tag
Great Mall Hosts Labor Day Super Sale With Blow Out Savings, September 1-4
Celebrate Labor Day weekend this year with no labor and just savings!
Great Mall is the ultimate shopping destination offering Super Sale savings all weekend long at almost all of its 200 plus brand-name retailers, including Neiman Marcus Last Call, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th, Dicks Sporting Goods, UNIQLO, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Coach, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Old Navy Outlet, Gap Outlet, UGGS and more.
Participating retailers are slashing prices during the four-day holiday weekend with blow-out deals from the center's already 70% off reduced prices. Power shoppers and fashion lovers will not want to miss these great end-of-summer deals.
Not only does the center offer an incredible selection of value priced and exciting outlet stores; but also offers dining and family entertainment like Dave & Busters, PlayLive Nation, Bounce-A-Rama and a newly renovated Century Theatres.
Families can recharge during the super sale weekend by visiting the Great Mall's wide variety of food and dining options such as Red Robin, Chipotle, Outback Steakhouse, Olive Garden and Dave & Busters.
Great Mall provides an unbeatable shopping experience for the entire family to enjoy during the three-day weekend.
For more information call (408) 956-2033, visit http://www.simon.com/
About Great Mall
Great Mall, the largest outlet and value retail shopping, entertainment and dinning destination in Northern California, provides the ultimate shopping experience with more than 200 outlet and value retail stores including Neiman Marcus Last Call, Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, UNIQLO, H&M, Forever 21, Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet, Banana Republic Factory Store and Michael Kors. Shoppers can dine at great restaurants including Dave & Buster's, Red Robin, Olive Garden and Outback Steakhouse, or catch a movie at Century Theatres 20.
Great Mall, part of The Mills® portfolio owned by Simon, is located at the intersection of Montague Expressway, Great Mall Parkway and Main Street in Milpitas, CA, between Highways 680 and 880, about 7 miles north of San Jose and 46 miles southeast of San Francisco. It is open regularly 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mon–Sat, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on Great Mall, please call (408) 956-2033 or visit http://www.simon.com/
About The Mills, A Simon Company
The Mills®, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills are well-located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami)
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and an S&P100 company (Simon Property Group). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual retail sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
Contact
Matt Kovacs
***@blazepr.com
