Treasure Eye-Lava Cake Island Remix
As an homage to the mysteries of manifesting dreams and passions, the Treasure Eye Lava Cake Island Remix is a Dance/Rock soundtrack that everyone needs for inspiration of new goals and pursuing ones' dreams or adventures. The Remix musically embraces the therapeutic and rejuvenating value of music with vitality and appreciation. The newly recorded and produced song is fused with sonic projection into the future which intones leaps of faith, growth, discovery, nature, emotions and dreams.
The original recording of Treasure Eye was co-written and recorded with NYC based British music producer Jamie Muffett. The Treasure Eye Lava Cake Island Remix was re-arranged by Argentinian pianist / composer / producer Dario Boente (Antonio Sanchez, Pablo Aslan, Mark Whitfield and others) and produced by Eric Jayk (Sandra Bernhard's Rock Band and her off-Broadway Show, "Everything Bad, & Beautiful", Wildstreet and others).
Christopher Wood Holmes (a.k.a. 'Holmeswood',)
In 2008, he made his live stage debut as the vocal performer "Holmeswood"
Stay tuned . . . since the release of the album, Holmeswood has been in the studio working on a collection of other remixes which will be released in the near future.
The Treasure Eye Lava Cake Island Remix is available on iTunes and CD Baby.com.
Contact Info: Janet Castiel, Redwood Entertainment, Inc., (212) 543-9998, info@redwoodentertianment.com, www.redwoodentertainment.com
Media Contact
Carol Green
carol.green@
