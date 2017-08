As an homage to the mysteries of manifesting dreams and passions, the Treasure Eye Lava Cake Island Remix is a Dance/Rock soundtrack that everyone needs for inspiration of new goals and pursuing ones' dreams or adventures

Treasure Eye - Lava Cake Island Remix (2)

Media Contact

Carol Green

carol.green@ redwoodentertainment.com Carol Green

End

-- New York, NY—Holmeswood releases a remix of the songEye which was featured on his successful 2015 self-titled album "Holmeswood". Originally,highlighted an electro-pop/rock sensibility. In the, as songwriter and vocalist Holmeswood redefines the artform with his all new and dry, intimate vocals.As an homage to the mysteries of manifesting dreams and passions, theis a Dance/Rock soundtrack that everyone needs for inspiration of new goals and pursuing ones' dreams or adventures. The Remix musically embraces the therapeutic and rejuvenating value of music with vitality and appreciation. The newly recorded and produced song is fused with sonic projection into the future which intones leaps of faith, growth, discovery, nature, emotions and dreams.The original recording ofwas co-written and recorded with NYC based British music producer Jamie Muffett. Thewas re-arranged by Argentinian pianist / composer / producer Dario Boente (Antonio Sanchez, Pablo Aslan, Mark Whitfield and others) and produced by Eric Jayk (Sandra Bernhard's Rock Band and her off-Broadway Show, "Everything Bad, & Beautiful", Wildstreet and others).Christopher Wood Holmes (a.k.a. 'Holmeswood',)is an American pop-rock singer/songwriter, actor, director and producer of film and music videos. His first film appearance was in director Frank Oz's 2004 remake of, starring Nicole Kidman, Glen Close, Bette Midler and Christopher Walken. Next, he appeared in two episodes of Whoopi Goldberg's sitcom, followed by the lead role as a zombie slayer in Film Royale's, which premiered at the Village East Cinema in NYC as an Official Selection in the 2005 New York International Independent Film and Video Festival. After a bit part in, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in 2009, he portrayed Corporate Agent Geryon alongside veteran actor and producer Lloyd Kaufman in his second Film Royale project, released in 2013.In 2008, he made his live stage debut as the vocal performer "Holmeswood"at the New York International Guitar Festival's "Bob Dylan Song Contest." When Holmeswood took the stage at the legendary Bitter End on Bleecker Street in NYC he brought the house down performing a pop version of Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone." From there he was selected as one of the finalists to perform at the Arts World Financial Center–Winter Garden.Stay tuned . . . since the release of the album, Holmeswood has been in the studio working on a collection of other remixes which will be released in the near future.is available on iTunes and CD Baby.com.Janet Castiel, Redwood Entertainment, Inc., (212) 543-9998, info@redwoodentertianment.com, www.redwoodentertainment.com