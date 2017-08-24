News By Tag
* Telemetry
* Test
* Defense
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
DATT Summit Announces Collaboration Agreement with AIAA
DATT Summit signs MOU with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA).
Started in 2016, DATT Summit set out to shift the paradigm of workshops within the test and telemetry community. DATT Summit, now held biannually in even years, provides a unique meeting opportunity for the test, measurement and telemetry companies that service the government and commercial aerospace industries. It features educational sessions from top industry professionals and a live demonstration lab/exhibit hall that showcases the newest technologies and services.
AIAA, the world's largest and most influential aerospace technical society, plays a key role in the professional development and life-long learning endeavors of aviation and aerospace engineers and practitioners.
"I am very proud and humble to be working very closely with AIAA," states President and Founder of DATT Summit Glenn Rosenthal. "This collaboration will advance both organizations common goal of educating, improve cooperation between organizations and foster advancements in the test and telemetry communities."
"AIAA is excited to support the DATT Summit and the test and telemetry community through this partnership and related activities,"
The MOU is for an initial three-year period with future options offering shared marketing and education resources between the two organizations. DATT Summit will work closely with AIAA to add technical subject matter experts to new working groups and technical committee concentrating in the telemetry and test community.
About DATT Summit, LLC:
DATT Summit, LLC, https://www.dattsummit.com/
Contact
Christina Micioni
301-846-4800
***@dattsummit.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse