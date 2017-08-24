 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

DATT Summit Announces Collaboration Agreement with AIAA

DATT Summit signs MOU with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA).
 
 
LOVETTSVILLE, Va. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Defense & Aerospace Test & Telemetry (DATT) Summit is proud to announce the formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between DATT Summit and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). The MOU details the collaboration between the two organizations to provide services in support of each other's activities including sharing marketing resources, identifying potential key personnel for education or keynote speakers and sharing resources at each other's activities.

Started in 2016, DATT Summit set out to shift the paradigm of workshops within the test and telemetry community. DATT Summit, now held biannually in even years, provides a unique meeting opportunity for the test, measurement and telemetry companies that service the government and commercial aerospace industries. It features educational sessions from top industry professionals and a live demonstration lab/exhibit hall that showcases the newest technologies and services.

AIAA, the world's largest and most influential aerospace technical society, plays a key role in the professional development and life-long learning endeavors of aviation and aerospace engineers and practitioners.

"I am very proud and humble to be working very closely with AIAA," states President and Founder of DATT Summit Glenn Rosenthal. "This collaboration will advance both organizations common goal of educating, improve cooperation between organizations and foster advancements in the test and telemetry communities."

"AIAA is excited to support the DATT Summit and the test and telemetry community through this partnership and related activities," said AIAA Executive Director Sandra H. Magnus. "Exploring how we can engage these specialized technical communities more widely and learn from their perspectives and expertise can only be a benefit for the whole aerospace industry."

The MOU is for an initial three-year period with future options offering shared marketing and education resources between the two organizations. DATT Summit will work closely with AIAA to add technical subject matter experts to new working groups and technical committee concentrating in the telemetry and test community.

About DATT Summit, LLC:

DATT Summit, LLC, https://www.dattsummit.com/, is a company based in Lovettsville, VA.  Founded in 2014, DATT Summit produces an event focused on furthering the test and telemetry industry within commercial and government aerospace.

