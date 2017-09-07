News By Tag
Transitional age youth to be honored at Purpose Gala benefit, hosted by The Corporate Advocate
The Corporate Advocate, a business solutions provider based in Ontario, CA, will host the Purpose Gala fundraiser on September 7 and donate all proceeds to support Aspiranet youth transitioning to independence.
Sanchez and her partners at The Corporate Advocate were immediately inspired to support local youth who are transitioning from foster care to independence, so they hosted a holiday party in 2016 for the TAY participants in Aspiranet's Rancho Cucamonga office and raised $12,000 for the program. "Youth are the foundation of our future and we are excited to continue our partnership with Aspiranet by hosting the Purpose Gala fundraiser to further support and honor these resilient young adults," Sanchez said.
Why? Each year, more than 5,000 California youth "age out" of foster care, with one-third experiencing homelessness within 24 months. Unlike many of their peers, Transitional Aged Youth 18 to 24 years have limited or no support system to guide them into adulthood and independent living.
Aspiranet, one of the largest and most innovative non-profits supporting children and families across California, specializes in working with Transitional Aged Youth ages 18-24 in Southern California. Through its Transitional Aged Youth programs these young adults are provided a safe living environment while teaching them valuable life skills to help them become self-sufficient, as well as providing support for basic needs, emotional support, employment and education.
Along with other Purpose Gala attendees, nearly 40 foster youth guests will be treated to a special evening with dancing, banquet dinner, silent auction and art gallery of foster youth artwork. An awards ceremony will honor select foster youth for their resilience, passion and accomplishments.
"We're grateful for businesses like The Corporate Advocate and their generous clients who recognize the value of providing emergency housing, life skills and job training, clothing and necessities for our foster youth to start their adult life," explains Jeannie Imelio, Chief Operating Officer for Aspiranet. "These youth need the support, and more importantly, to know someone cares."
For more information about the Purpose Gala, visit www.purposegala.com.
Event Details:
Who: Purpose Gala, hosted by The Corporate Advocate. Proceeds go to Aspiranet, a 501(c) (3), California non-profit organization
What: Fundraiser banquet dinner, dancing, guest speakers, silent auction, art gallery and awards ceremony
When: Thursday, September 7, 2017 @ 6:00 PM
Where: Wedgewood Upland Hills Country Club, 1231 East 16th Street Upland, CA 91784
Ticket Prices: $95 To purchase Purpose Gala tickets or make a tax-deductible donation, call 909-906-3531 or visit www.purposegala.com.
About Aspiranet
Aspiranet is a 501(c) (3), California nonprofit organization with the mission of providing children, youth, and families with a foundation of support and services so they can succeed at home, at school, and in their communities. Aspiranet offers a unique blend of services including foster family support, adoption through foster care, services for foster youth transitioning to adulthood, mental health services, residential care, intensive home-based care, and community-based family resources. For more than 40 years, Aspiranet has been dedicated to offering outstanding services that impact more than 35,000 children, youth and parents at 33 community-based sites statewide. For more information, visit www.aspiranet.org
About The Corporate Advocate
The Corporate Advocate is made up of a family of divisions that offer unique business solutions independently of each other or as a customizable solution. The Corporate Advocate helps businesses identify and capture available government funds and tax credits and to identify, negotiate and secure government incentives. Their ability to capitalize on innovative business programs, cost cutting services and customizable programs has made them one of the most respected and diverse business solutions providers in the markets they serve. www.tcacorp.com
