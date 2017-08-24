Greg Jameson Uncovers the "The Influencer Effect"

New book release, The Influencer Effect by Greg Jameson shows what can happen when someone else endorses and promotes your products and services.

-- WebStores Ltd's (http://www.webstoresltd.com)new releaseby Greg Jameson provides business owners with the formula they need to become successful online. Using real-life stories, this book shows what can happen when someone else endorses and promotes your products and services. Jameson calls this "The Influencer Effect".How can the average business owner, who doesn't have the budget for a celebrity endorsement, create massive success for their company? There is a replicable process called GEARS, that Jameson describes in his book. As it turns out, celebrities are not always the best type of influencer. Lesser-known experts can often have a bigger impact on their following, much like a referral from a close friend or family member. These people are known as micro-influencers and your business will improve by working with them.Whether you are a company or a leader looking to have others generate content and share it with your followers, or you are an expert who is sharing knowledge for something you are passionate about, influencer marketing is here to stay.The GEARS acronym is used to explain the process in a clear an easy to remember system that anyone can apply. The parts of this gear system are as follows:The center gear is called a "sun" gear. Everything revolves around the sun gear, which includes strategy and execution. The three gears that circle the sun gear are the "planet gears". These gears, "G, E, and A" comprise the primary methods used to develop a following, and how to market your online business. They stand for "Generate interest", "Empower influencers", and "Amplify your message". The outer gear is called a "ring gear". This gear encircles all the other gears. This is discussed in the section on "Results", which is divided into three chapters: Revenues, Review & Repeat, and Research.Influence is simply about getting others to take a desired action. Jameson encourages the reader to not be selective with the methods he describes by following the GEARS system, but to use them all. When you do, the results can be massive.If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview, please call Greg Jameson at 303.688.6560.About the Author:Winner of the Colorado Small Business of the Year and Inc. 500 awards, Greg Jameson has created three commercial software programs, which are still on the market today. He started LANCADD and remains the creative force behind WebStores Ltd., which builds corporate websites, complex Internet applications and content management systems. He creates B2B and B2C shopping carts and is an expert Internet marketer. Author ofJameson also explains software solutions to audiences worldwide. He currently lives in the greater Denver area with his wife, Jill.More About This Title:by Greg Jameson was released by WebStores Ltd. on August 17, 2017.—ISBN 978-0-9991727-3-5 —has 230 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $19.95 and hardcover for $27.95.