Albertsons & Tom Thumb Join Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Sean Lee's 'sacks For Kids'

-- Albertsons and Tom Thumb announced their partnership with Linebacker Sean Lee and the Dreambuilders Foundation as the presenting sponsor on the "Sacks for Kids" campaign to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Metroplex.Beginning August 15 through the 2017–2018 National Football League season, fans may pledge any dollar amount per defensive sack made by the Dallas Cowboys. At the end of each game, pledges made will result in monetary donations that directly benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Metroplex and their programs that currently serve thousands of youth in the North Texas area. One hundred percent of the funds raised will be paid out to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Metroplex, a partnership between four organizations:Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington, Collin County, Greater Dallas, and Greater Fort Worth.To pledge, visit https://pledgeit.org/seanlee/ and join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter by following #SeanLee and #SacksForKids. Updates on the amount of funds raised will be announced each week through emails and social media postings."I'm proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs in the Metroplex," says Lee. "Helping to raise money for the club through each sack we have this season is a great way to support the programs they have for kids, and I hope Cowboys fans everywhere will join me in this campaign."In the past, Sean Lee's Dreambuilders program has provided Boys & Girls Clubs with technology and equipment upgrades totaling more than $50,000. This includes the purchase of literacy software, as well as e-readers for Club Members to use.Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. We operate stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 19 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2016 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave nearly $300 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.Boys & Girls Clubs of the Metroplex is a collaborative effort between four Boys & Girls Club organizations in North Texas, including: Arlington, Collin County, Greater Dallas, and Greater Fort Worth. This partnership was developed to create a stronger presence throughout North Texas while showing a unified front in support of our mission and dedication to the development of youth. Support to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Metroplex goes directly to the mission of four partner organizations:to provide youth across North Texas with a high level of support from caring staff in a safe learning environment. Programs focus on inspiring Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles and Citizenship.