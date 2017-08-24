 
News By Tag
* Jupiter tennis lessons
* Jupiter tennis training
* Anthony Taverna
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jupiter
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


VIP Tennis & Coach Anthony Taverna Provides Mental Toughness Training

 
JUPITER, Fla. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- With the U.S. Open underway, this is the perfect time for new and old tennis students to take their game to the next level. And, regardless of your skill level, VIP Tennis and Coach Anthony Taverna can help you develop the physical and mental skills necessary to become a better athlete. Don't get stuck in the thought pattern that you can never get any better at the sport you love.

The mental side of the game is extremely underrated. Have you ever lost a match, and not been able to figure out how it happened? Sometimes, the better player doesn't win, and it can be for a variety of reasons. However, it is often the mental side of the game that is holding you back. In Anthony's mental toughness training program, you will learn techniques to help you play better under pressure, identify poor thought patterns, and practice positive thoughts. When you stop overthinking or underthinking your opponent, you may find wins are easier to come by.

Anthony Taverna of VIP Tennis is a USPTA Elite level certified instructor with over 25 years of experience. He is also a USRSA Master Racquet Technician, allowing him to provide expert opinions on your racquet selection. Be sure to reach out to VIP Tennis, today, to set up your lesson, hitting session or racquet analysis/service.

For more information visit http://www.viptennis.us or call (561) 847-6954.
End
Source:VIP Tennis
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Jupiter tennis lessons, Jupiter tennis training, Anthony Taverna
Industry:Sports
Location:Jupiter - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Square D Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share