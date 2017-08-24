News By Tag
VIP Tennis & Coach Anthony Taverna Provides Mental Toughness Training
The mental side of the game is extremely underrated. Have you ever lost a match, and not been able to figure out how it happened? Sometimes, the better player doesn't win, and it can be for a variety of reasons. However, it is often the mental side of the game that is holding you back. In Anthony's mental toughness training program, you will learn techniques to help you play better under pressure, identify poor thought patterns, and practice positive thoughts. When you stop overthinking or underthinking your opponent, you may find wins are easier to come by.
Anthony Taverna of VIP Tennis is a USPTA Elite level certified instructor with over 25 years of experience. He is also a USRSA Master Racquet Technician, allowing him to provide expert opinions on your racquet selection. Be sure to reach out to VIP Tennis, today, to set up your lesson, hitting session or racquet analysis/service.
For more information visit http://www.viptennis.us or call (561) 847-6954.
