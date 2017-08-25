 
News By Tag
* Pure
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Frisco
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Rachel Garcia, PURE Independent Business Owner, Receives Top Earner Recognition

Rachel Garcia achieves PURE Rank Bonus and earns $35 thousand in cash.
 
 
Garcia Family
Garcia Family
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Pure

Industry:
Home business

Location:
Frisco - Texas - US

FRISCO, Texas - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- PURE Independent Business Owners (IBOs), Rachel and Javier Garcia, have achieved Presidential rank through the company's PURE Rank Bonus program, which was introduced in April 2017. The Garcia's received a check for $35,000 on top of their monthly commissions. PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator of nutritional supplements and weight-loss products based on a philosophy of delivering Whole Health.

"This is an incredible achievement. Rachel's passion for helping others along with her ability to form powerful teams are exemplary. We are very proud of what the Garcias have accomplished and wish them well as they continue to grow." Daren Hogge, PURE CEO

What is the secret to their success?

"It took determination and a huge team effort to achieve our goals. There were obstacles, but we all pushed harder than we usually do." said Rachel Garcia. "PURE offers many opportunities to earn big. We never let anything hold us back. Daren Hogge even traveled from Dallas to Jacksonville to make a personal visit and cheer us on."

Rachel and Javier Garcia have been IBOs with PURE for four years. They live in Jacksonville, Florida with their two children. Rachel's favorite product is micro-sliced Mila™ chia.

The PURE opportunity gives people the chance to earn monthly income. Through the PURE Rank Bonus, IBOs receive bonuses and incentives on top of their monthly commissions. Beginning at the rank of Platinum Director, awards through the new program range from $1,000 USD all the way to an amazing $250,000 USD.* To date, PURE's total payout through the new program is $170,500.

About PURE

PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products with a mission to enrich lives through simplified nutrition and a supportive culture. The products work together; complementing and supporting each other to maximize their effectiveness and deliver optimal results. PURE is a global company with offices in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, and Korea. Headquarters is in Frisco, Texas. For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit livepure.com.

*The earnings of the distributors in this publication are not necessarily representative of the income, if any, that a PURE distributor can or will earn through his or her participation in the PURE Prosperity compensation plan. These figures should not be considered as guarantees or projections of your actual earnings or profits. Success with PURE results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence and leadership. Your success will depend upon how effectively you exercise these qualities. For detailed information on the PURE Prosperity compensation plan and distributor income averages, please visit the opportunity section of the PURE website at http://www.livepure.com/rewards-compensation.

Contact
Jennifer Sawyer
***@livepure.com
End
Source:PURE
Email:***@livepure.com
Tags:Pure
Industry:Home business
Location:Frisco - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Genesis PURE, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share