Rachel Garcia, PURE Independent Business Owner, Receives Top Earner Recognition
Rachel Garcia achieves PURE Rank Bonus and earns $35 thousand in cash.
"This is an incredible achievement. Rachel's passion for helping others along with her ability to form powerful teams are exemplary. We are very proud of what the Garcias have accomplished and wish them well as they continue to grow." Daren Hogge, PURE CEO
What is the secret to their success?
"It took determination and a huge team effort to achieve our goals. There were obstacles, but we all pushed harder than we usually do." said Rachel Garcia. "PURE offers many opportunities to earn big. We never let anything hold us back. Daren Hogge even traveled from Dallas to Jacksonville to make a personal visit and cheer us on."
Rachel and Javier Garcia have been IBOs with PURE for four years. They live in Jacksonville, Florida with their two children. Rachel's favorite product is micro-sliced Mila™ chia.
The PURE opportunity gives people the chance to earn monthly income. Through the PURE Rank Bonus, IBOs receive bonuses and incentives on top of their monthly commissions. Beginning at the rank of Platinum Director, awards through the new program range from $1,000 USD all the way to an amazing $250,000 USD.* To date, PURE's total payout through the new program is $170,500.
About PURE
PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products with a mission to enrich lives through simplified nutrition and a supportive culture. The products work together; complementing and supporting each other to maximize their effectiveness and deliver optimal results. PURE is a global company with offices in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, and Korea. Headquarters is in Frisco, Texas. For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit livepure.com.
*The earnings of the distributors in this publication are not necessarily representative of the income, if any, that a PURE distributor can or will earn through his or her participation in the PURE Prosperity compensation plan. These figures should not be considered as guarantees or projections of your actual earnings or profits. Success with PURE results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence and leadership. Your success will depend upon how effectively you exercise these qualities. For detailed information on the PURE Prosperity compensation plan and distributor income averages, please visit the opportunity section of the PURE website at http://www.livepure.com/
Contact
Jennifer Sawyer
***@livepure.com
