News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Wayne Impersonator Ermal Williamson Signs Exclusive Publishing Contract With Outlaws Publishing
Outlaws Publishing announces exclusive publishing contract with acclaimed John Wayne impersonator Ermal Williamson
"Ermal was an incredible find," Outlaws president, J.C. Hulsey, commented on Monday. "He has these fantastic stories that will entertain people of all ages. He's truly a writer Western fans will love. Where has he been all this time? We are happy to present him to the reading public."
With a heavy emphasis on promotion and marketing, Outlaws Publishing has a strong track record of turning Westerns into bestsellers. The company holds contracts with many of the top names in the Western industry—including Paul L. Thompson, C. Wayne Winkle, J.S. Stroud and R.G. Yoho.
Actor, author and John Wayne look-alike and impersonator Ermal Walden Williamson has dedicated his career to keeping the image of John Wayne alive, having appeared in computerized commercials with the Duke, has performed as John Wayne aboard Duke's yacht, the "Wild Goose" for over fourteen years, and now resides in Branson, Missouri.
He began his one-man show in 1986 as An Evening with John Wayne and Gary Cooper, recently having his wife Paula, a singer and composer, appear with him in Branson.
Ermal has performed as host and/or emcee, after-dinner speaker, motivational speaker and entertainer in corporate events, trade shows, churches, schools, parties, commercials, infomercials, movies and just about anything one could think of as John Wayne. He has made two documentaries on the lives of John Wayne and John Ford, and has ridden in the Pasadena Pageant of Roses Parade four years as John Wayne.
You can learn more about Ermal Williamson and his new book "Across The Brazos" by contacting his press office at Nick@nickwale.org. "Across The Brazos" will be released in September 2017.
Contact
Nick Wale
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse