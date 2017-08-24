News By Tag
Xavier Schoppel To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday September 6th, 2107
Xavier Schoppel will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday September 6th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
Xavier Schoppel is a Canadian actor known for roles in "Shadowhunters"
He says, "I went to school for finance and worked as a trader for three years. The job was great, paid well, but deep inside me I knew I wanted something else. A friend put me on to an acting course for the sake of just trying something new. I took an intro course and found that I was very comfortable playing out different characters or building on familiar ones. It really was liberating to create with no bounds. The head of the acting school suggested I take an advanced course and from there we would see if I could become a viable actor. Well the course went well, but I had no reel, no agent. I used some scenes from the course to put together a reel - and lone behold it landed me an agent! I remember going out for my first audition wanting only to leave a good impression. The audition was in the morning and I remember laying on a couch that afternoon wondering if this was really for me - the phone rang - it was my agent, and I had booked it! I was accepted into the world of acting and it was a very significant breakthrough for me. Growing up I was always having to play a different role - wether it was visiting family in France - hanging out at a dinner party in Canada or trying to sneak beer at a German get together. It wasn't until I started acting and looking into the different characters I had as default that I realized that I had been acting my whole life and a knack for picking up on mannerisms and idiosyncrasies of different people. I love meeting new people and seeing what they are all about - especially the weird ones. I am very grateful to have group of friends comprised of every walk of life who have been there for me through all my changes and challenges - they never stop inspiring me or teaching me new things, and I'm sure I've given them many many good stories to tellFunny story when I started acting - The intro course I signed up for the first day we were given a monologue from the Devils Own starring Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford. we had to memorize it and perform it for the coach the following week. I was super pumped. Got the lines down, knew my scene shifts, got this. We get to class and we start off alphabetical to walk into the room perform then take a seat - so by the time it got to me the majority of the class was seated. I had the bold choice of doing it in an Irish accent as Brad does in the film. I literally walked in started yelling like Connor McGregor and took a seat. The coach looked a bit taken back - mostly because she was of Irish decent and I had definitely botched the accent. She said it was '"interesting"
The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Xavier Schoppel and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch Xavier Schoppel live on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday September 6th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
