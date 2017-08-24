News By Tag
Nothing-Burger: The People Versus the Media
Crowdfunding Campaign for Incisive Series That Examines Mainstream Media Closely
Hear to get an incisive and deep look at just what media stands for, Nothing-Burger is not funded by corporates or sponsorships so that it can retain its independence. From marketing to production and lodging however, it costs to make the film. This is where your generous donations count the most. The filmmakers seek US$4000 in funds on Indiegogo, a crowdfunding platform. While the media influences how we see the world, it's time to explore how we view the media. As a leading filmmaker, producer and podcaster, Remso wants to take an honest look and provide valuable insights into what corporate media is up to.
With your support and time, this will be possible. Extend a helping hand today to Remso and his team and make a difference in a way that counts.
