Nothing-Burger: The People Versus the Media

Crowdfunding Campaign for Incisive Series That Examines Mainstream Media Closely

Remso W. Martinez

***@remsorepublic.com Remso W. Martinez

--Upset with the media stereotypes and depictions? Get a better understanding of how the average American thinks of mainstream media, in terms of how they consume information, who they can trust and whether they hear from the grapevine too.Bringing the debate alive, political commentator, blogger and filmmaker Remso W. Martinez sets out to get sound-bytes on what people think of mainstream media through the powerful and compelling series "Nothing Burger." This series puts the media on trial as the film maker and thinker Remso sets out to look independently and objectively at just how real news is.Hear to get an incisive and deep look at just what media stands for,is not funded by corporates or sponsorships so that it can retain its independence. From marketing to production and lodging however, it costs to make the film. This is where your generous donations count the most. The filmmakers seek, a crowdfunding platform. While the media influences how we see the world, it's time to explore how we view the media. As a leading filmmaker, producer and podcaster, Remso wants to take an honest look and provide valuable insights into what corporate media is up to.With your support and time, this will be possible. Extend a helping hand today to Remso and his team and make a difference in a way that counts.