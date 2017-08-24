 
News By Tag
* Web Series
* Tv Shows
* Indiegogo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* D.C.
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

Nothing-Burger: The People Versus the Media

Crowdfunding Campaign for Incisive Series That Examines Mainstream Media Closely
 
D.C., Wash. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Tired of fake news? Upset with the media stereotypes and depictions? Get a better understanding of how the average American thinks of mainstream media, in terms of how they consume information, who they can trust and whether they hear from the grapevine too. Is journalism dead? Bringing the debate alive, political commentator, blogger and filmmaker Remso W. Martinez sets out to get sound-bytes on what people think of mainstream media through the powerful and compelling series "Nothing Burger." This series puts the media on trial as the film maker and thinker Remso sets out to look independently and objectively at just how real news is.

Hear to get an incisive and deep look at just what media stands for, Nothing-Burger is not funded by corporates or sponsorships so that it can retain its independence. From marketing to production and lodging however, it costs to make the film. This is where your generous donations count the most. The filmmakers seek US$4000 in funds on Indiegogo, a crowdfunding platform. While the media influences how we see the world, it's time to explore how we view the media. As a leading filmmaker, producer and podcaster, Remso wants to take an honest look and provide valuable insights into what corporate media is up to.

With your support and time, this will be possible. Extend a helping hand today to Remso and his team and make a difference in a way that counts.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/nothing-burger-the-med...

Media Contact
Remso W. Martinez
***@remsorepublic.com
End
Source:Nothing-Burger
Email:***@remsorepublic.com
Tags:Web Series, Tv Shows, Indiegogo
Industry:Media
Location:D.C. - Washington - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FITS PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share