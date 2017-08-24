 
The Deputy Lord Mayor Of Gothenburg Inaugurates Hcl's Delivery Centre

HCL's new office strengthens European presence and commitment to customers in the Nordics
 
 
GOTHENBURG, Sweden - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- – HCL Technologies (http://www.hcltech.com/) (HCL), a leading global IT services company, has opened a new delivery centre in Gothenburg, Sweden. The new centre will be a key hub in HCL's global delivery network, providing cutting–edge transformational IT services as part of the global shared services model. In addition, the Gothenburg office will also become HCL's global headquarters for its mainframe services and automotive centre of excellence.

With the opening of the Gothenburg office, HCL now has 36 delivery centres in Europe and 12 delivery centres across Nordics. Initially, more than 150 people will be located at the new Gothenburg office to serve customers in the Nordics and globally.

Åse-Lill Törnqvist, Deputy Lord Mayor of Gothenburg, said: "We are positive when it comes to this type of initiatives in Gothenburg and hope that we will continue to see many more in the future."

Pankaj Tagra, Senior Vice President and Head of Nordics at HCL Technologies, said: "The Nordics is a strong growth market for HCL and we have been continuously investing in local delivery centres to give more value to our customers. Our new Gothenburg delivery centre supports this growth and enables us to get closer to many of our customers in the Nordics. At the same time, the new site allows us to further increase our global shared services capabilities and provide customers with high quality, industrialized mainframe, open systems and digital services through our new centres of excellence."

Patrik Andersson, CEO at Business Region Göteborg, said: "For the leading innovative companies of the Gothenburg Region acting on the global scene, excellent partners are essential. We are very glad to see the investment of HCL in the city and are looking forward to a future of positive sustainable growth."

HCL has been present in the Nordics since 1999 and has experienced significant growth in the region. HCL acquired Volvo's external IT business in February 2016 and the company is currently working with more than 50 different Nordic customers. The new location in Gothenburg further strengthens HCL's presence in Europe, where it has 10,000 people and serves over 200 European clients.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 32 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 7.2 billion, for 12 Months ended 30th June, 2017. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome–oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 focuses on internal IP creation as well as innovative IP–based partnerships to build products and platforms business.

HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 117,781 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com

Media Contacts:

HCL Technologies

Elka Ghudial
Source:HCL Technologies
Email:***@sparkcomms.co.uk
Posted By:***@sparkcomms.co.uk Email Verified
