The Loop Pizza Grill opens new Jacksonville location
San Pablo Loop is second of three new locations for growing chain
"The new design is casual, hip and happy. Stone-topped community tables allow groups of up to 30 to sit together, or a guest may choose a comfy black alligator-embossed booth for a laptop work lunch ... lots of flexibility for whatever the occasion," said Terry Schneider, co-founder and designer. "Another exciting evolution we will be rolling out soon is the addition of some delicious new menu items."
Mike Schneider, The Loop's co-founder and president, said those at The Loop are excited to serve yet another new area of the city.
"Business has been good," he said. "We're always looking for the next opportunity to share The Loop with new customers, and we have been taking advantage of our success to reinvest in the company and grow."
The Loop hopes to continue investments like those in the immediate future. The company recently opened a franchise location in Fleming Island, and it plans to open more franchise opportunities in coming months. Several renovations and further expansions are also in the works. The company is examining expansion in existing markets in Florida and North Carolina. It is also open to options throughout the Southeast.
"We're not stopping," Mike Schneider said. "We continue to look for the right opportunities, and we are excited to build on The Loop's success."
For more information about The Loop, visit www.looppizzagrill.com.
About The Loop
The Loop Pizza Grill is a neighborhood fast-casual restaurant that offers the quality and atmosphere of a full-service dining establishment. As a pioneer of the fast-casual segment for over 35 years, The Loop Pizza Grill was one of the first restaurants to offer a variety of made-to-order fresh foods in an upscale environment. The Loop serves a variety of signature pizzas, burgers, salads, grilled sandwiches and hand-dipped milkshakes, and is open for lunch and dinner daily. Based in Jacksonville, Fla., The Loop Pizza Grill was founded by Mike and Terry Schneider in 1981 as a 60-seat restaurant. Today there are 16 locations in two states. For more information, visit www.looppizzagrill.com.
Media Contact:
Will Wellons
will@wellonscommunications.com
407-339-0879
