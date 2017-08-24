Targetti Expands STORE Lighting Series

The STORE Series offers an efficient and intelligent solution for lighting projects in the retail and hospitality market.

-- The STORE Series offers an efficient and intelligent solution for lighting projects in the Retail and Hospitality market. Designed to address lighting needs with efficacy and intelligence, the STORE Series offers a Projector Version, a recessed Gimbal in two sizes and multiples for a variety of application needs. Depending on the luminaire selected, STORE offers a versatile selection of optics from 9W to 37W with optional dimming and a variety of accessories for the ultimate in design flexibility.The STORE Projector is a track mounted luminaire that features a 120V non-dimmable, phase dimmable and 0-10V dimmable 3+1 circuit Nordic Pulse Track, in which the luminaire can be vertically adjusted from 0º to 90º and horizontally up to 355º with secure locking for precise aiming. It is available in Spot, Flood, Medium Wide Flood or Wide Flood with the convex faceted precision optics housed in a painted die-cast aluminum optical chamber and power box and treated with a "Scratch Proof Formula".The STORE Gimbal provides an adjustable recessed LED downlight that is available in two sizes – Gimbal & Mini Gimbal. Each recessed downlight features a 4″ and 6" aperture with different housings and a versatile selection of optics (23W / 37W Gimbal) and (9W – 15W Mini Gimbal). The STORE Mini Gimbal is available with the same versatile and adjustable recessed LED downlight with multiple housings for Class 2 options. Each recessed downlight features the option to combine one to three fixtures in the same housing for a versatile Class 2 rates solution. A variety of accessories, optics, and configurations enable the STORE Series to provide the ultimate fixture pairing from track to recessed and singles to multiples.Targetti specializes in interior and exterior architectural lighting products and creative custom solutions that are developed in response to specific functional and aesthetic challenges. Targetti products are sold in the U.S. exclusively through the Targetti Group North American headquarters located in Costa Mesa, CA and Targetti USA sales representatives.Targetti.US