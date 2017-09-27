Capital Machinery Corp. and Genesis Fluid Solutions Ltd. CEO Resigns

End

--Capital Machinery Corp. and Genesis Fluid Solutions, Ltd. today announced that their CEO, Sean Raimbeault, has resigned in order to pursue other interests. Mr. Raimbeault's resignation is effective immediately.The companies' Chairman of the Board, Tyler Tysdal, will assume interim CEO responsibilities.In a joint statement, the company's said, "We appreciate service and leadership that Sean has provided to Capital and Genesis through very difficult circumstances. wcj We wish him the all the best in the next chapter of his career."Capital Machinery operated heavy equipment dealerships in the states of Oklahoma and Texas. The Company acquired the former operations of Wootton New Holland, LLC in 2016. Capital Machinery Corp. and Genesis Fluid Solutions senior investor, Impact Opportunities Fund, was placed into receivership in the State of Colorado in October, 2016.Ms. Dana PeraltiCapital Machinery Corp.