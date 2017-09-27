 

October 2017
September 2017
Capital Machinery Corp. and Genesis Fluid Solutions Ltd. CEO Resigns

DENVER - Oct. 2, 2017

Capital Machinery Corp. and Genesis Fluid Solutions, Ltd. today announced that their CEO, Sean Raimbeault, has resigned in order to pursue other interests. Mr. Raimbeault's resignation is effective immediately.

The companies' Chairman of the Board, Tyler Tysdal, will assume interim CEO responsibilities.

In a joint statement, the company's said, "We appreciate service and leadership that Sean has provided to Capital and Genesis through very difficult circumstances. We wish him the all the best in the next chapter of his career."

About Capital Machinery
Capital Machinery operated heavy equipment dealerships in the states of Oklahoma and Texas. The Company acquired the former operations of Wootton New Holland, LLC in 2016. Capital Machinery Corp. and Genesis Fluid Solutions senior investor, Impact Opportunities Fund, was placed into receivership in the State of Colorado in October, 2016.

www.capitalmachinery.com

Media Concact
Ms. Dana Peralti
Capital Machinery Corp.
media@capitalmachinery.com
Source:Capital Machinery Corp.
Email:***@capitalmachinerycorp.com
