FCA & Gary Mathews Motors Show Support For Farmers

-- Gary Mathews Motors is Winning~~~Gary Mathews Motors & Ram is celebrating its agricultural bonds with a new model designed specifically for America's farm families.The Ram Harvest Edition is the industry's first agricultural market-specific truck and is visually distinguished by two new colors: Case IH Red and New Holland Blue."The Ram Harvest Edition marks the first time that Ram dealers will be able to stock trucks that exactly match the colors of two of the most popular lines of farm equipment in the nation," said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep & Ram Brands – FCA Global. "Farmers have been asking for these colors, and Ram is proud to be the first in the industry to be able to offer them. The Ram Harvest Edition truck will allow farm families to get their work done while proudly showing their agricultural brand loyalty."Case IH and New Holland farm tractors and other agricultural equipment are manufactured by subsidiaries of CNH Industrial. CNH Industrial N.V. shares a common ancestry with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.The Harvest Edition will be available across the Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 lineup, in all four-door Quad, Crew and Mega Cab configurations, all box lengths and all powertrains, including 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8, 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 and 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel.Harvest Edition trucks are loaded with features that are designed to work. Among them, a ride-height increase of one inch and aggressive on/off-road tires on Ram 1500 Harvest Edition trucks are designed to help owners comfortably and confidently navigate rough farm roads and pastures.Also included in the farm-life essentials are black tubular side steps, a durable spray-in bedliner, fold-out bumper step and mud flaps, rubber floor mats, skid plates and tow hooks (4x4) and heated seats. Ram Heavy Duty models also come with on/off-road tires and add a cargo-view camera.Because Ram knows farmers are tech savvy, the Harvest Edition comes standard with an 8.4-inch Uconnect 4C touchscreen radio with navigation, 4G Wifi, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, which gives buyers seamless connectivity, fingertip access to smartphone map mirroring, and up-to-the minute weather maps and forecasts customizable to any location in the nation.The Harvest Edition features a premium exterior appearance packed with bright highlights, including a chrome "Wave Mesh" luxury cross-hair grille, bright front and rear bumpers, 17-inch chrome wheels (1500 models, 18-inch polished aluminum on Heavy Duty models), chrome mirrors, chrome door handles and chrome-tipped dual exhausts (V-8 1500 models).The Harvest package also includes body-color (or Bright Silver) wheel flares and upper facia (1500). In addition to Case Red and New Holland Blue, Harvest Edition Ram trucks are also available in Bright White and Brilliant Black. Monotone and two-tone with Bright Silver color schemes are available.Ram Harvest Edition trucks were unveiled today at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois, and go on sale in the third quarter of 2017.Farming continues to be a part of the foundation on which Ram's success is built. Ram stands by its commitment to the farm community, supporting the future of farming and the development of the next generation of farmers and future leaders in agriculture.From the entry-level Ram 1500 Tradesman work truck to the fully loaded Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Heavy Duty model, America's longest-lasting pickup truck offers a range of products that appeal to both ag business and farming families.Ram also provides various affiliate reward programs supporting American agricultural customers including: Case IH and New Holland equipment purchasers, National FFA Organization members, Farmers in America farm owners and Dairy Farmers of America members.The Ram Certified Agriculture Dealership program equips dealers to properly address the needs of farmers and ranchers in their local communities.Agriculture is meaningful to many truck customers and through the Ram Certified Agriculture Dealership program, Ram Truck aims to extend its commitment to the local agricultural community by equipping Ram Truck dealers to properly serve local farmers and ranchers.RCAD is designed to educate dealership staff and requires that they complete a competency-based grassroots training curriculum which is dedicated to helping Ram truck dealers gain a greater awareness and address the needs of the farming and ranching communities.Certified Agricultural Dealerships help farmers and ranchers get the right Ram light-duty, heavy-duty and commercial trucks for their needs and help them take advantage of incentives and bonus offers.With the purchase of every new Ram truck Certified Ag Dealers offer a farm-specific package worth more than $5,300 that includes a discount on Crop Copter Ag Drone products, a voucher toward AgroLiquid Crop Nutrition and a subscription to Agrible's Grower Bundle.A first-of-its-kind in the industry, this certification lets farm and ranch families know staff at these dealerships have a far deeper understanding of agriculture business and its unique vehicle requirements. 