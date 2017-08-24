 
News By Tag
* Early Education
* Autism
* Achievement Gap
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Palo Alto
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

Four-Year Old Boy With Autism Surpasses School District Educational Goals

 
 
10BH Founder & Role Model Paul with Danny
10BH Founder & Role Model Paul with Danny
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Early Education
Autism
Achievement Gap

Industry:
Education

Location:
Palo Alto - California - US

Subject:
Reports

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- One year ago 10 Books A Home (10BH) staff knocked at the door of Danny's home. Little did he know that his life was about to change. Now, one year into the 10BH program, four-year-old Danny is gradually "nudging" off the autistic spectrum and surpassing the educational goals set by the Ravenswood school district in East Palo Alto. This is, in part, thanks to the unique educational methodology developed and practiced by 10 Books A Home for bringing preschool learning to high-poverty homes of children with or without disabilities.

The Intrinsic Learning Motivation Program is a home tutoring program developed by 10 Books A Home founder Paul Thiebaut III and built on the belief that all children love to learn. Children determine what they want to learn about and their tutors, known as Role Models, create educational activities based on these expressed interests. The methodology feels easy, like play, bolstering confidence in children and is immensely effective as demonstrated by report card (http://www.10booksahome.org/blog/bay-area-nonprofit-10-books-a-home-closing-the-achievement-gap-with-in-home-tutoring-program) results of the program graduates who are now in grade school.

A seven minute video (https://youtu.be/_lgL2Pfqhic) released mid-August provides a sneak peek into the effectiveness of 10 Books A Home. Danny's parents unequivocally credit 10BH for the visible progress they have observed in him in just ten months. The accompanying written report (http://www.10booksahome.org/uploads/2/6/6/9/26690767/proj...) is a qualitative analysis of over ten hours of video footage of Danny's lessons and captures the growth Danny has shown on various indicators of brain development.

"My immediate reaction to Danny's development over his first 10 months in 10BH ​

was 'my gosh, this is incredible, the world should know about this'", said 10BH Founder & Role Model Paul Thiebaut III. "But what is truly amazing, and this I firmly believe, is that the bulk of Danny's progress will come in the second year of the program as his brain ​continues to configure itself based on daily learning about things that naturally interest him. ​While the ​first year has shown how massively and quickly the brain of a three-year-old can ​adapt,​ ​throughout the second year in 10BH Danny's brain will achieve feats that I am sure will deserve a second video report. Don't believe me? Watch his one year anniversary lesson (https://youtu.be/C0GnOQ8bRh4) with me!



The progress 10 Books A Home's Learners are making on an everyday basis is nothing short of a breakthrough in early childhood education, and the secret lies in the organization's educational methodology, Intrinsic Learning Motivation. Find out more. (http://www.10booksahome.org/mission.html)

Contact
10 Books A Home
(650) 485-4877
info@10booksahome.org
End
Source:
Email:***@10booksahome.org Email Verified
Tags:Early Education, Autism, Achievement Gap
Industry:Education
Location:Palo Alto - California - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
10 Books A Home PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share