News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Four-Year Old Boy With Autism Surpasses School District Educational Goals
The Intrinsic Learning Motivation Program is a home tutoring program developed by 10 Books A Home founder Paul Thiebaut III and built on the belief that all children love to learn. Children determine what they want to learn about and their tutors, known as Role Models, create educational activities based on these expressed interests. The methodology feels easy, like play, bolstering confidence in children and is immensely effective as demonstrated by report card (http://www.10booksahome.org/
A seven minute video (https://youtu.be/_
"My immediate reaction to Danny's development over his first 10 months in 10BH
was 'my gosh, this is incredible, the world should know about this'", said 10BH Founder & Role Model Paul Thiebaut III. "But what is truly amazing, and this I firmly believe, is that the bulk of Danny's progress will come in the second year of the program as his brain continues to configure itself based on daily learning about things that naturally interest him. While the first year has shown how massively and quickly the brain of a three-year-old can adapt, throughout the second year in 10BH Danny's brain will achieve feats that I am sure will deserve a second video report. Don't believe me? Watch his one year anniversary lesson (https://youtu.be/
The progress 10 Books A Home's Learners are making on an everyday basis is nothing short of a breakthrough in early childhood education, and the secret lies in the organization's educational methodology, Intrinsic Learning Motivation. Find out more. (http://www.10booksahome.org/
Contact
10 Books A Home
(650) 485-4877
info@10booksahome.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse