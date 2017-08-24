News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bespoke Commercial Real Estate Helps Susan G. Komen Chicago Move to a Prime River North Location
The Chicago-based real estate firm finds a modern and collaborative office for the non-profit to help in recruiting and strengthening its mission
"Bespoke is honored to partner with Komen Chicago and support the amazing work that they do to provide breast health services for the underserved and fund global research," said Vice President Emily Smith. "To ensure their work continues to positively impact the community, we knew the organization needed an office space that would be a key contributor to its fundraising and research efforts. After assessing its needs, we found the perfect space that hit every criterion, while still shaving about $100K off their overhead in one of the tightest submarkets in the country. Additionally, through our strategic partners, Office Revolution, we were able to get the non-profit close to $90K in new furniture for a very low cost."
By evaluating several options and ultimately finding a landlord that believed in the company's mission and brand, Bespoke secured a well below market deal with numerous concessions. Komen Chicago's new office consists of open, collaborative spaces with break out areas that align with staff needs, a complete transformation from the constricted, private offices in the previous space—and roughly half of the square footage.
"The Komen Chicago team is beyond grateful to Bespoke for getting us into one of Chicago's most desirable locations to work. River North offers easy access to public transportation, while attracting top professionals to carry out our mission in helping turn millions of breast cancer patients into breast cancer survivors," said Executive Director Bonnie Gordon. "A very special thanks goes out to Emily Smith; we would not be in this space without her hard work, dedication, and passion. Our new space is not only conducive to the work that we do, but the interactive environment serves us well when hosting our donors, partners, and constituents."
Smith added, "We are very proud of this deal since the savings achieved for Komen Chicago translate into 1,055 mammograms for Chicagoland women who otherwise might not have access to lifesaving screenings."
Additionally, events such as the Komen Chicago First Annual Ride for the Cure® are integral to the non-profit's mission to raise significant funds and awareness for the breast cancer movement, celebrate breast cancer survivorship, and honor those who have lost their battle with the disease. To donate or participate in the inaugural Chicago Ride for the Cure, happening on September 17 at Dawes Park, Evanston, click here (http://chicagoland.info-
###
About Bespoke
Bespoke, headquartered in Chicago, Ill., is a commercial real estate firm specializing in creating value for Chicago-based, privately-held businesses and non-profit organizations. Leveraging deep market knowledge in office, industrial, and flex spaces, the firm delivers cost-effective, custom-made real estate solutions that fit clients' needs today and that will adapt with them for the future. Bespoke advocates solely for the business success of clients through providing strategic, cohesive and ongoing counsel, earning the respect of building owners and management along the way. For more information, please visit www.bespokecre.com.
About Komen Chicago
Susan G. Komen's promise is to save lives and end breast cancer forever by energizing science to find cures, ensuring quality care for all and empowering people with knowledge. Susan G. Komen is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Since it was founded in 1997, Komen Chicago has invested more than $16 million in local breast health agencies and organizations. Komen Chicago donates 75 percent of net funds raised to community grants, dedicating the remaining 25 percent to national research.
Contact
Jess Kacmar
***@root3marketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse