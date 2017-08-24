36 artists from 9 countries to exhibit paintings at Quintus Gallery from October 13 through November 12.

1 2 3 4 5 Anon, Jane Kelly, and Remy Noe protest outside Tate Gallery in London, 2016. “Enemies of Art” exhibition at Lauderdale House, London in 2011 Stuckists Lapsking and Kari Seid with Stuckist paintings in 2016. Ulanova paints Russian White House in 2015. Alexey Stepanov painting model in studio, 2015.

-- Painter Ron Throop brings the exhibition: International Stuckism at Watkins Glen to Quintus Gallery.Opening reception on Friday, October 13 from 6 - 9 p.m. Free to the public.Welcome to Stuckism!Stuckism is an international art movement founded by Londoners' Charles Thomson and Billy Childish in 1999. Stuckists promote the many forms and traditions of figurative painting as opposed to conceptual, or "clever" art. They seek to rehabilitate painting in part as a practice of liberation.From Charles Thomson, co-founder and exhibitor at Quintus gallery: "Isolated in the art world, the Stuckists were undaunted and set about promoting their name and values to such an extent that the wordhas now officially become part of the English language with its own entry in the.""Without any major backing and in the teeth of seething critics, Stuckism did indeed create its own world, becoming the first significant art movement to be launched and grow via the democracy of the Internet. Reinforced by international alliances and exchanging ideas between continents, Stuckists set up websites, issued provocative press releases, staged demonstrations, opened galleries, put on exhibitions, published books, did media interviews and, above all, painted pictures —sincerely, intensely, inventively and unceasingly."Throop writes of his connection to Stuckism:"I dream a better life for visual artists here in the United States. There is an art problem embedded deep in my culture. America is resting on its laurels. Painters themselves look all confused. Too many want to make "it", and "making it" usually means financial success. Careerism has creeped into the arts. And careerism, I believe, is the bane of our culture. Its pull is tremendous in the U.S. That it has sucked in potential seers and sages to represent the American way is proof of the decline. Artists must be first and foremost, nonconformists."These exhibiting artists represent a piece of the present and future in painting. This is a cultural reality of camaraderie between international artists. Politicians and plutocrats of all countries will continue their fear-mongering and money-adoration, and we, the Stuckists, will continue to paint pictures and learn from each other."Here is Ron Throop sending out his first reminder to participating painters:Here is Charles Thomson, co-founder of Stuckism, talking about life and art:The exhibition will host 70-75 original paintings by 36 artists from 9 countries.You can follow the progress and postings of pertinent information at: