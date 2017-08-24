News By Tag
IndiaQBank.com Offers Various Mobile Options for Test Preparation
IndiaQBank, a world leader in licensing and placement test preparation software in India and beyond, announces the addition of new mobile study options for added convenience.
Students in India and abroad take examinations like the USMLE and the JEE Main annually. IndiaQBank is committed to providing them with affordable access to some of the world's leading question banks through their subscription-
These applications offer many of the same features as the full desktop version, including direct links to IndiaQBank's Facebook page and more. Students can access their past tests, view the questions they've missed, and take mock tests from almost anywhere, whether they are at home or on the go, from a computer, laptop, tablet, or mobile phone. This is expected to enhance students' use of the software, providing them with a competitive edge when it comes to placement, and helping them feel more prepared on test day.
IndiaQBank is available directly to students in monthly subscriptions that can be customized to suit their individual budgets, and it is also available to institutions, allowing them to provide their students with discounted access to the software and a personalized portal. For more information please visit: http://www.indiaqbank.com/
