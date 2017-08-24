 
News By Tag
* India Qbank
* Mobile Applications
* Medical Exams
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Numbai
  Manipur
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


IndiaQBank.com Offers Various Mobile Options for Test Preparation

IndiaQBank, a world leader in licensing and placement test preparation software in India and beyond, announces the addition of new mobile study options for added convenience.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* India Qbank
* Mobile Applications
* Medical Exams

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Numbai - Manipur - India

NUMBAI, India - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- When it comes to preparing for different medical and engineering examinations – especially the important ones for placement and licensing – students have many options available to them. Test preparation software continues to grow in popularity, but students want more convenience. IndiaQBank, a leading provider of test prep software, has announced the addition of mobile applications that allow students to access study tools from anywhere with an internet connection.

Students in India and abroad take examinations like the USMLE and the JEE Main annually. IndiaQBank is committed to providing them with affordable access to some of the world's leading question banks through their subscription-based software. Until recently, the IndiaQBank portal was only available on desktop computers, which limited students' study time and prevented them from getting the most out of it. Recently, the software developer announced the addition of multiple applications available for Apple, Android, and Windows-based mobile devices. These applications can be downloaded from the respective app stores, and they provide enhanced convenience to students who want to push themselves to be the very best.

These applications offer many of the same features as the full desktop version, including direct links to IndiaQBank's Facebook page and more. Students can access their past tests, view the questions they've missed, and take mock tests from almost anywhere, whether they are at home or on the go, from a computer, laptop, tablet, or mobile phone. This is expected to enhance students' use of the software, providing them with a competitive edge when it comes to placement, and helping them feel more prepared on test day.

IndiaQBank is available directly to students in monthly subscriptions that can be customized to suit their individual budgets, and it is also available to institutions, allowing them to provide their students with discounted access to the software and a personalized portal. For more information please visit: http://www.indiaqbank.com/.

Contact
IndiaQBank
***@indiaqbank.com
End
Source:
Email:***@indiaqbank.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
indiaqbank News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share