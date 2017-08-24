News By Tag
New Health & Wellness Products Coming Soon
Anastasia's River announces several new products that are being added to their health and wellness line.
"We are very excited to be adding these two health and wellness products to our line," said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River. "Both products help you focus on correcting your improper posture. I, personally have horrible posture when I am standing, walking or sitting. I have been wearing the neck pillow and posture brace at the same time to help with my posture."
The clavicle brace is an adjustable figure 8 neoprene brace. It is placed around both of your shoulders and acts as a little reminder to roll your shoulders back and stand up straight and tall. The posture brace is black and fits everyone with a chest size from 28" to 48".
The neck traction pillow is a three-layered inflatable pillow that is placed around your neck. It comes with a small hand-pump that you use to inflate to your comfort level. This neck support helps keep your neck straight and lightly pushes your shoulders down to their proper position. The traction device will be available in four different colors: gray, blue, red and purple.
You can learn more about Anastasia River's other health and wellness products on their website's catalog page http://www.anastasiasriver.com/
About Anastasia's River
Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in health and wellness items. It is owned and operated by a veteran husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.anastasiasriver.com/
Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Operator
***@lw-retail.com
