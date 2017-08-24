 
News By Tag
* Neck Traction
* Poor Posture
* Figure 8
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oklahoma City
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

New Health & Wellness Products Coming Soon

Anastasia's River announces several new products that are being added to their health and wellness line.
 
 
Neck Traction Pillow and Posture Brace
Neck Traction Pillow and Posture Brace
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Neck Traction
Poor Posture
Figure 8

Industry:
Consumer

Location:
Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - US

Subject:
Products

OKLAHOMA CITY - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Anastasia's River is releasing two new products to their line of health and wellness items. The first is a Clavicle Posture Brace and the second is a Neck Traction Pillow. Both products should be available for purchase from Amazon in September 2017.

"We are very excited to be adding these two health and wellness products to our line," said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River. "Both products help you focus on correcting your improper posture. I, personally have horrible posture when I am standing, walking or sitting. I have been wearing the neck pillow and posture brace at the same time to help with my posture."

The clavicle brace is an adjustable figure 8 neoprene brace. It is placed around both of your shoulders and acts as a little reminder to roll your shoulders back and stand up straight and tall. The posture brace is black and fits everyone with a chest size from 28" to 48".

The neck traction pillow is a three-layered inflatable pillow that is placed around your neck. It comes with a small hand-pump that you use to inflate to your comfort level. This neck support helps keep your neck straight and lightly pushes your shoulders down to their proper position. The traction device will be available in four different colors: gray, blue, red and purple.

You can learn more about Anastasia River's other health and wellness products on their website's catalog page http://www.anastasiasriver.com/catalog.

About Anastasia's River

Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in health and wellness items. It is owned and operated by a veteran husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.anastasiasriver.com/about.

Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Operator
***@lw-retail.com
End
Source:LW Retail LLC
Email:***@lw-retail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LW Retail PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share