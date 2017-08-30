Country(s)
Jeron Launches New, Affordable Pro-Alert™ 570 Nurse Call for Senior Living
All resident and staff interactions on the Pro-Alert 570 System are documented. The activity reports provide a clear picture of staff responses, highlights bottlenecks, and any call and response issues that could adversely affect resident satisfaction and safety.
Nurse consoles in key staff areas along with wireless pocket page alerts to mobile caregivers means instant notification of routine or emergency calls from residents. These instantaneous alerts to caregivers speed response and minimizes potentially dangerous situations for residents.
"Staffing levels and availability can be a challenge affecting responsiveness to residents in a skilled care environment. Pro-Alert 570 Nurse Call automates processes and workflows in turn supporting a timely response to residents," states Myles Cochran, Director of Marketing at Jeron Electronic Systems. "When residents are attended to in a timely manner, the everyday experiences for both staff and residents improve dramatically. Pro-Alert 570 Nurse Call assists in that attentiveness and provides critical life safety emergency signaling all at the same time."
The system includes a full complement of beside, bathroom, and emergency stations giving residents easy access to place calls. The nurse console is equipped with an easy-to-read text display of calling stations while the annunciator panel has corresponding call places LEDs for each room. This allows caregivers to quickly and accurately triage active calls from residents. Underwriters Laboratories UL1069 listing for Nurse Call Equipment along with Jeron's industry leading 5-year warranty is assurance that the Pro-Alert 570 is both reliable and will have minimal maintenance costs year after year. All key system components are continuously monitored to ensure residents and caregivers that every station will always be available to place a call; especially for an emergency situation.
For more information about this efficient and affordable Nurse Call for skilled care environments, call 800.621.1903 or go to: http://www.jeron.com/
ABOUT JERON ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS, INC: A leader in communications systems for the healthcare industry, Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. is the engineering and manufacturing force behind Provider and Pro-Alert Nurse Call Systems. Provider and Pro-Alert Systems facilitate communications, speed response times and integrate with a wide spectrum of alerting and notification technologies, all focused on delivering the highest levels of patient and resident care. Jeron products are engineered and manufactured in the USA. For more information regarding Jeron, please visit: www.jeron.com.
