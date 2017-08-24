News By Tag
"HIVE: Altenum Wars" is coming to Early Access
Catness Game Studios confirms the release on Steam of an Early Access of Hive: Altenum Wars, at 8 of September
In this way, Catness wants to put an end to the long wait in which seems to be living, the followers that HIVE has harvested over these three years in all kinds of events and exhibitions, from small local fair, to the biggest ones, like Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. According to his words, in this occasion the time has come and if all goes as planned, those who decide to acquire the right of access to this first preliminary version of the title, will be able to temper their nerves and measure their ability against other users along two game modes: King Of The Hill and Team Deathmatch, as well as a Single Player Survival mode.
So, Brace yourselves, because Catness Game Studios calls us, just as the rest of future players, to have our weapons loaded and ready, because HIVE: Altenum Wars lands definitively on Steam this end of summer.
Try the game: http://hive.catnessgames.com/
PressKit: https://drive.google.com/
About Catness Game Studios:
We are a young game developer studio focused on creating titles for PC and next generation consoles. We are very motivated for create competitive games and realistic 3D simulations. http://catnessgames.com
