 
News By Tag
* Hive
* Catness Games
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Valencia
  Valencia
  Spain
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


"HIVE: Altenum Wars" is coming to Early Access

Catness Game Studios confirms the release on Steam of an Early Access of Hive: Altenum Wars, at 8 of September
 
 
Version5-1920-01
Version5-1920-01
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hive
* Catness Games

Industry:
* Games

Location:
* Valencia - Valencia - Spain

Subject:
* Products

VALENCIA, Spain - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The young studio Catness Game Studios, announces the launch of its game debut, HIVE: Altenum Wars, for the next 8 of September. HIVE is a multiplayer hero shooter in 2.5D side scroll with futuristic style and with a frenetic gameplay capable of hosting games of up to 10 players who will have to fight in hexagon-shaped combat areas, divided into 6 zones, each one with Its own gravity direction. For this anticipated version, there will be 8 playable characters, which will have an equipment of between 6 and 7 weapons and skills that they can choose and that their combination with the rest of the team can come to form hundreds of different ways to play.

In this way, Catness wants to put an end to the long wait in which seems to be living, the followers that HIVE has harvested over these three years in all kinds of events and exhibitions, from small local fair, to the biggest ones, like Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. According to his words, in this occasion the time has come and if all goes as planned, those who decide to acquire the right of access to this first preliminary version of the title, will be able to temper their nerves and measure their ability against other users along two game modes: King Of The Hill and Team Deathmatch, as well as a Single Player Survival mode.

So, Brace yourselves, because Catness Game Studios calls us, just as the rest of future players, to have our weapons loaded and ready, because HIVE: Altenum Wars lands definitively on Steam this end of summer.

Try the game: http://hive.catnessgames.com/coming-soon/

PressKit: https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B2t6LXK5hAzUTGUxRTc5VTV...


About Catness Game Studios:

We are a young game developer studio focused on creating titles for PC and next generation consoles. We are very motivated for create competitive games and realistic 3D simulations. http://catnessgames.com

About Lanzadera:
Lanzadera is an accelerator of companies belonging to Marina de Empresas and driven by Juan Roig. It has 3 differentiated programs, according to the degree of maturity of the projects that accompanies: the Campus program, for entrepreneurs of the Business School EDEM; The Garage program, which helps entrepreneurs develop their ideas and the program Launch, which supports entrepreneurs to transform their projects into business realities.

During 4 years, it has accelerated 72 projects and currently keeps in acceleration another 46; Between all of them they have managed to generate 222 direct jobs, as well as to obtain an external investment of more than 11M €.

More information: http://lanzadera.es/

About PlayStation®Talents:

Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain launched in 2015 PlayStation®Talents, a comprehensive program that brings together all the initiatives that the company has been implementing for more than a decade to develop Spanish talent, with the aim of supporting it and creating video games developed entirely in our country to sell them in all the world. PlayStation®Talents consists of:

· Two educational areas: PlayStation® Future Talents and PlayStation® First.

· PlayStation® Awards, aimed at independent studios.

· PlayStation® Games Camp, a development studies nursery that this year has accessed five companies with projects in beta phase with headquarters in Madrid, Sevilla, Bilbao and Valencia.

· PlayStation® Alliances, which includes the different projects created by consolidated national studies that cross our borders.

Contact
David Rodriguez
***@catnessgames.com
End
Source:
Email:***@catnessgames.com Email Verified
Tags:Hive, Catness Games
Industry:Games
Location:Valencia - Valencia - Spain
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share