Laser shows and fireworks. Flammende Sterne – despite heavy rain a delight
For 15 years, the world's best pyrotechnics of 42 nations have taken part at "Flammende Sterne" in Ostfildern to measure their skills in large fireworks – a festival in which the crème de la crème of the fireworks companies mets. Again this year, it was certainly not very easy for the expert jury to rate and select the winner.
The third place went to the team of the company Pyro MX from Mexico. Under the direction of "Director Creativo" David Silva, Pyro MX has already made itself a name in the Champions League of pyrotechnics and has won in the past several times the prestigious Music Fireworks Festival in Shanghai. On Friday, the Mexican team launched the fiery prelude in the Scharnhauser Park with emotional, international music titles.
The second place went to the team around Martin Brady of Fireworks Australia, which enchanted the audience on the festival Sunday with many beautiful effects and classical music.
Just in the "Australian style – big, loud, spectacular and surprising", as Martin Brady announced in advance. Fireworks Australia is one of the largest firework companies and has been choreographing large fireworks for many years for national celebrations such as the New Year's Day in Sydney and the National Day in Canberra. In 2016, Fireworks Australia staged over 200 fireworks shows, including tours for stars such as Katy Perry, Guns'N'Roses or Nickelback.
The winner of this year's "Flammende Sterne" competition is the company Innovative Pyrotechnik from Stuttgart with show designer Joachim Berner. The multiple winner of the fireworks festival "Flammende Sterne" (Flaming Stars) has ignited over 2,000 fireworks worldwide the last 30 years, won countless big contests and toured with artists such as The Rolling Stones, AC/DC or Cro.
In addition to the breathtaking fireworks, "Flammende Sterne" offers every year large fringe events, which are always worth a visit and enthusiasts both young and old equally. From the early evening, live music was presented, drummers entertained, fire artists, hot-air balloons, family program, "Flammende Sterne" market and the DJ Tower. Further accents were placed by the illumination of the entire terrain, the Ferris wheel and of course the gastronomy. An integral part is also the homage to the participating countries: this year, there were among other things, Mexican dancers and a Digeridoo-Beat boxing show.
The nightly fireworks competitions were opened with an unprecedented gigantic laser show by LPS. LPS-Lasersysteme from Ofterdingen, who have been responsible for the preshow of the fireworks festival for years, increased their equipment for the „small jubilee year" of "15 years Flammende Sterne": 28 laser show systems, LPS Laser Array Beam Bars and SFX Laser Bars with a total of 114 laser outputs, supported by 22 fog machines and 26 wind machines. Varied musical styles were used for the six laser shows that the team around Siggi Ruff of LPS-Lasersystems creates each year specifically for the Flaming Stars.
In the evening, before the fireworks, the visitors were able to enjoy two colorful, music-synchronous laser shows, even if they needed rain clothes and umbrellas on Friday.
Despite storms and heavy rain: This laser show is probably one of the most impressive and largest outdoor laser show productions in Germany.
