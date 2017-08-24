News By Tag
Minneapolis Well Drilling Company Addresses Water Well FAQs
Hartmann Well Drilling tackles some common questions about water wells.
How much do you really know about water well drilling? Your home's well is vital to the health and well being of you and your loved ones. That's why, in all likelihood, you've got a few questions about water well drilling and the maintenance of your well. At Hartmann Well Drilling, they offer water well drilling in Minneapolis and the surrounding areas, and are here to answer a few of the most common questions they've received from Minneapolis residents about water wells and water well drilling.
First, it is important to determine who will be performing the water well drilling. Not just anyone can perform a professional water well drilling service. And, never try to service one's own well. Always call in professionals who know exactly what to do when it comes to well drilling and well maintenance. In depth training, the right equipment and certain licenses are essential to getting this job done correctly and legally. There are a lot of do-it-yourselfers out there, but well maintenance and repairs are not a do-it-yourself project.
Next, it is important to contact The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). They can inform residents on anything important to keep in mind. The EPA regulates public drinking water systems, but they do not regulate privately owned wells. As such, those who have a private well should have their well water regularly tested to ensure there are no harmful toxins or contaminants and that the water is safe to drink.
It is also important to remember that there are a few different types of water well drilling; dug, driven and drilled. A dug well is hand-dug through soft soil to a shallow water table. A driven well is when a small diameter pipe is driven into soft earth not too far under the surface of the earth. A drilled well, like what we specialize in here at Hartmann Well Drilling, is when a well is drilled using a drill rig and can go as far as 1,000 feet down into the earth's surface.
The location of a water well drilling project is also important. The ultimate location is determined by a few different factors and it takes much expertise to determine where to drill. Hartmann Well Drilling recommends that you choose a spot that is easy for heavy equipment to operate on. A professional drilling company like theirs can also help determine the best location.
Something else to keep in mind is that after your water well drilling, you should have your water well inspected annurally by a professional water well drilling company like Hartmann. By having your well inspected regularly, you can prevent larger problems down the line. For example, we will perform a flow test to determine the system's output, we will check the water levels before and during pumping and we will check the pump motor, among other tasks.
Hartmann Well Drilling is a Minneapolis well drilling company providing a variety of well services to residents and business owners around the Twin Cities metro. Services include water well drilling, irrigation well drilling, well service, water testing, well disinfecting and more. Three generations of Hartmanns have been servicing Minnesota since 1932. For more information about water well drilling, please visit their blog at http://www.hartmannwelldrilling.com/
