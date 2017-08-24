News By Tag
Lobster & Grouse at Tyddyn Llan: Dinner & Overnight from £180 pp
The grouse season is upon us and Tyddyn Llan has announced the details of its annual Lobster & Grouse evening!
The popular event will be hosted this year by one of Tyddyn Llan's wine consultants and suppliers, Kevin Rooney of Enotria Wines, who will talk guests through the wine to accompany each course.
Comments Bryan Webb, Head Chef and Proprietor of Tyddyn Llan with wife Susan who takes care of front of house: "When August arrives, I always get excited about the prospect of the start of the game season on the 12th.
"Those of you that know me will know of my love of grouse and the arrival of the first birds are always a cause for excitement in the kitchen. Our annual Lobster & Grouse is always very popular so if you are also a lover of grouse, get your diaries out!"
Bryan's mouth-watering menu will include:
• Deep fried stuffed courgette flower, tomato and basil sauce (accompanied by Las Fincas Rosado 2016, Chivite Family Estates, Navarra, Spain)
• Grilled half Cardigan Bay lobster with coriander, lime and ginger butter (with Condrieu La Petite Côte 2016, Domaine Cuilleron, Rhône, France)
• Roast young grouse with bread sauce, hispi cabbage and game chips (with Pinot Noir Costa & Pampa 2015, Trapiche, Mendoza, Argentina)
• Baron Bigod – a Brie-style soft cheese from Suffolk, made from unpasteurised milk (with Classic Reserve NV, Hattingley Valley, Hampshire, UK)
• Damson soup with cinnamon ice cream and poached blackberries (with I Capitelli IGT 2015, Anselmi, Veneto, Italy)
The dinner including the wines costs £115 per person. For those wishing to make a short break of the occasion, and stay overnight in one of Tyddyn Llan's comfortable rooms, there is a special price of £65 pp (two sharing – making the total cost of the dinner and overnight from £180 pp).
Room upgrades from £30, subject to availability and well-behaved dogs are welcome in some rooms (£10).
Tyddyn Llan will also be hosting the annual Louis Roederer Champagne Dinner on Sunday, 15th October. Menu and details to follow.
Call 01490 440 264 (www.tyddynllan.co.uk).
