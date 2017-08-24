MiumMium And Only-Apartments Integrated

Contact

Nick Winikoff

***@vuepeer.com Nick Winikoff

End

--Vuepeer adds another angle to its peer to peer search platform with the addition of MiumMium. MiumMium is the largest personal chef marketplace on the web. MiumMium allows users to rent personal chefs for amazing at-home culinary experiences. Vuepeer users will now be able to book a private chef while on vacation.- MiumMium went live on Vuepeer Monday, August 28, 2017- MiumMium hosts over 11,000 registered chefs around the world.- Vuepeer now becomes one of the few websites on the web that provides properties and local experiences to its users."With the addition of MiumMium, we find ourselves in a great opportunity to connect travelers with not only with locals but with local food. What says more about a city than the food they eat. Vuepeer is trying to create a great travel experience that brings people together in new ways," says Nick Winikoff, Co-Founder of Vuepeer.Vuepeer continues to add locally owned homes to its lodging search. After several weeks in talks, Only-Apartments agrees to list its properties on Vuepeer search. Founded in 2003, Only-Apartments currently has 130,000 locally owned properties in 109 countries around the world.- Only-Apartments went live on Vuepeer's search Monday, August 21, 2017- Only-Apartments offers 130,000 locally owned properties around the world- Vuepeer now offers approximately 2,725,000 properties worldwide, none of these come from hotels."We are very excited to start working with Only-Apartments. Only-Apartments brings 130,000 new properties to our lodging search, along with the wonderful network of hosts who manage these properties. With most of these properties in Europe, we're continuing to bring value to those looking to travel abroad." says Alex Smolen, CEO, and Founder of Vuepeer.Vuepeer strives to facilitate peer to peer travel by offering a wide variety of locally owned lodging and experiences to its users. Bringing people together is the future of travel and Vuepeer is at the forefront of the new travel movement. Vuepeer now boasts 2,725,000 properties and over 11,000 chefs around the world, giving its users many once in a lifetime travel options.