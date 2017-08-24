 
Swedish authority websites are not safe

 
 
SIGTUNA, Sweden - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- SSL is a technique that contributes to the protection of visitors' data and information, by encrypting the data that is transmitted between the web browser and the web server. Web addresses that are protected by SSL begin with 'https'. It is safe and provides the visitors with increased secrecy.

According to Computer Sweden more than half of all Internet traffic is encrypted today. That can be confirmed by a green padlock next to the web address in the browser.

What does the Swedish government think about these security issues?
According to the most recent analysis from ABS Wheels, the majority of Swedish authority websites lack this protection. The analysis has shown that important authority websites, such as Regeringen.se, Riksbanken.se and the Security Police, lack SSL-encryption. This also includes heavily trafficked websites, such as the Swedish Board for Study Support and the Transport Agency.

-        They are doing a better job in the USA, where CIA (https://www.cia.gov/index.html) (the American equivalent of the Swedish Security Police) have SSL protection on their website. This is something that is lacking on the website of the Swedish Security Police (http://www.sakerhetspolisen.se/). If you take a look at the American government (https://www.usa.gov/), they have also chosen to protect their website with SSL, which the Swedish government (http://www.regeringen.se/) has not, says Jorge Castro at ABS Wheels.

How did you come to this realisation?

-      I was looking for information on the Transport Agency's IT scandal on Google. The government's website came up in the search and that is when I noticed that the Swedish government did not have SSL. I immediately started to investigate the other authority websites, Jorge Castro continues.

-     http opens up for attacks, which is why it is so important to protect your website with https. It is one of the reasons why we have chosen to use it on abswheels.se, Jorge Castro explains.

ABS Wheels has analysed 79 authority websites. In total, there are 49 websites that lack proper SSL and protection. View the full report in this PDF.

Contact
Jorge Castro
***@abswheels.se
