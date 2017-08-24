News By Tag
Twin Cities Public Adjuster Offers Advice for Homeowners
Norcia Insurance Consultants explains summer home hazards and how to avoid them.
Everyone uses air conditioners in the summer. However, many units are either dirty or not up to date. This can not only cause poor air quality but high energy costs and fire hazards as well. Make sure your AC is cleaned or serviced at least once a year and that your filters are replaced often.
Also, this time of year many appliances can be plugged in at a time. Additional strain from AC units can potentially cause outages, blackouts and even shorts. More appliances combined with soaring temperatures increases the chance for a short circuit, thus creating the danger of a house fire.
As local residents spend lots of times outdoors during the warmer months, windows and doors can be left open. When opening the home up fresh air, it is also essential to ensure it is not also opened up to unwanted guests. Property crimes increase during the temperate months so it is important to make sure the home is secure.
As we see in the southern parts of the county, this time of year rain and extreme weather can flood basements and homes causing substantial damage. Keep your eye on the weather and make sure your home, including the roof and basement is prepared for heavy rains.
And, if you do find yourself in the undesirable position of having to deal with your insurance company alone, hire our public adjuster in the Twin Cities area.
Norcia Insurance Consultants are professionals skilled in comprehensively assessing residential and commercial properties for loss for homeowners who need insurance claims help in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Before a settlement can be reached with an insurance company, complicated claims forms must be filled out. Norcia Insurance Consultants has many years of experience completing these forms and getting their clients the maximum amount available. For more information about a public adjsuter, visit the blog at http://www.insuredsadvocate.com/
