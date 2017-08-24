 
News By Tag
* Public Adjuster
* Public Adjusters
* Insurance Consultants
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Minneapolis
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


Twin Cities Public Adjuster Offers Advice for Homeowners

Norcia Insurance Consultants explains summer home hazards and how to avoid them.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Public Adjuster
Public Adjusters
Insurance Consultants

Industry:
Insurance

Location:
Minneapolis - Minnesota - US

MINNEAPOLIS - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Norcia Insurance Consultants, a company that offers insurance claims help for Twin Cities residents, offers a list of hazards local area homeowners should avoid. The summer is not yet over and there are still many hazards around the home that could pose a threat. The home is supposed to be a place to feel safe and secure. However, there are a few seasonal dangers that can catch homeowners off guard and cause damage to the home. As a public adjuster for the Twin Cities, Norcia Insurance Consultants is all too familiar with these types of hazards and would like to provide a rundown of what they are and help offer awareness.

Everyone uses air conditioners in the summer. However, many units are either dirty or not up to date. This can not only cause poor air quality but high energy costs and fire hazards as well. Make sure your AC is cleaned or serviced at least once a year and that your filters are replaced often.

Also, this time of year many appliances can be plugged in at a time. Additional strain from AC units can potentially cause outages, blackouts and even shorts. More appliances combined with soaring temperatures increases the chance for a short circuit, thus creating the danger of a house fire.

As local residents spend lots of times outdoors during the warmer months, windows and doors can be left open. When opening the home up fresh air, it is also essential to ensure it is not also opened up to unwanted guests. Property crimes increase during the temperate months so it is important to make sure the home is secure.

As we see in the southern parts of the county, this time of year rain and extreme weather can flood basements and homes causing substantial damage. Keep your eye on the weather and make sure your home, including the roof and basement is prepared for heavy rains.

And, if you do find yourself in the undesirable position of having to deal with your insurance company alone, hire our public adjuster in the Twin Cities area.

Norcia Insurance Consultants are professionals skilled in comprehensively assessing residential and commercial properties for loss for homeowners who need insurance claims help in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Before a settlement can be reached with an insurance company, complicated claims forms must be filled out. Norcia Insurance Consultants has many years of experience completing these forms and getting their clients the maximum amount available. For more information about a public adjsuter, visit the blog at http://www.insuredsadvocate.com/public-adjuster-common-su...
End
Source:Norcia Insurance Consultants
Email:***@webdrafter.com Email Verified
Tags:Public Adjuster, Public Adjusters, Insurance Consultants
Industry:Insurance
Location:Minneapolis - Minnesota - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WebDrafter.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share