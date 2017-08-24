News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Refreshing Spring Church of God in Christ to Celebrate Bishop – Designee James E. Jordan Jr
Theme: Consistent Leadership for a Constantly Changing World
This exciting event will include a power-packed schedule of events for guests to attend. Dedicated to First Lady Mother Jordan, the 7:00 PM Wednesday night service will feature guest speaker Mother Melanie Whitley from Refuge Temple Ministries COGIC. On Friday evening, Sept. 15 Refreshing Spring will host a night of gospel and arts entitled Jordan's Soul Café featuring surprise performances and musical guests. Closing out the weekend of events, on Sunday, Sept 17th, attendees are encouraged to fellowship at the 9:00 AM worship service lead by Bishop Jimmie L Williams of Lighthouse Worship Center COGIC featuring guest psalmist, Grammy nominated gospel artist Vanessa Bell Armstrong.
The 22nd Pastoral Anniversary theme is entitled, "Consistent Leadership for a Constantly Changing World." The thematic scripture,I Corinthians 15:58, references Paul and the need to stay unmovable and steadfast in the work of the Lord. In his concluding words of his first letter to the Church at Corinth, Paul exhorts the Church to promote and advance "the work of the Lord" steadfastly without being swayed by others or by a volatile political climate'. Superintendent James E. Jordan continues to set a precedent in his leadership, fulfilling the work of the Lord. In November, Superintendent Jordan will also be appointed a distinct honor at the Greater Maryland First Jurisdiction COGIC 110th Holy Convocation in St. Louis MO as an Auxiliary Bishop.
All Pastoral Anniversary event activities will be held at the Refreshing Spring COGIC, 6201 Riverdale Road, Riverdale Maryland 20720 and will be free to attendees. Monetary donations will be accepted during the festivities. For more information visit www.rscogic.org.
Media Contact
AblazePR
***@ablazeprllc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse