 
News By Tag
* Refreshing Spring COGIC
* Anniversary
* James E Jordan Jr
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Prince George's County
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


Refreshing Spring Church of God in Christ to Celebrate Bishop – Designee James E. Jordan Jr

Theme: Consistent Leadership for a Constantly Changing World
 
 
22nd Pastoral Anniversary
22nd Pastoral Anniversary
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Refreshing Spring COGIC
Anniversary
James E Jordan Jr

Industry:
Event

Location:
Prince George's County - Maryland - US

Subject:
Events

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- In a constantly changing world, one thing that is consistent is the leadership of the Refreshing Spring Church of God in Christ (COGIC) Superintendent James E. Jordan and First Lady Wilhelmenia Irene Joy Jordan. Beginning Wednesday, September 13, 2017, in Riverdale, Maryland, the Refreshing Spring congregation will celebrate the 22nd Pastoral Anniversary honoring their continued work in the community.

This exciting event will include a power-packed schedule of events for guests to attend. Dedicated to First Lady Mother Jordan, the 7:00 PM Wednesday night service will feature guest speaker Mother Melanie Whitley from Refuge Temple Ministries COGIC. On Friday evening, Sept. 15 Refreshing Spring will host a night of gospel and arts entitled Jordan's Soul Café featuring surprise performances and musical guests. Closing out the weekend of events, on Sunday, Sept 17th, attendees are encouraged to fellowship at the 9:00 AM worship service lead by Bishop Jimmie L Williams of Lighthouse Worship Center COGIC featuring guest psalmist, Grammy nominated gospel artist Vanessa Bell Armstrong.

The 22nd Pastoral Anniversary theme is entitled, "Consistent Leadership for a Constantly Changing World." The thematic scripture,I Corinthians 15:58, references Paul and the need to stay unmovable and steadfast in the work of the Lord. In his concluding words of his first letter to the Church at Corinth, Paul exhorts the Church to promote and advance "the work of the Lord" steadfastly without being swayed by others or by a volatile political climate'. Superintendent James E. Jordan continues to set a precedent in his leadership, fulfilling the work of the Lord. In November, Superintendent Jordan will also be appointed a distinct honor at the Greater Maryland First Jurisdiction COGIC 110th Holy Convocation in St. Louis MO as an Auxiliary Bishop.

All Pastoral Anniversary event activities will be held at the Refreshing Spring COGIC, 6201 Riverdale Road, Riverdale Maryland 20720 and will be free to attendees. Monetary donations will be accepted during the festivities. For more information visit www.rscogic.org.

Media Contact
AblazePR
***@ablazeprllc.com
End
Source:Refreshing Spring Church of God in Christ
Email:***@ablazeprllc.com Email Verified
Tags:Refreshing Spring COGIC, Anniversary, James E Jordan Jr
Industry:Event
Location:Prince George's County - Maryland - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AblazePR LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share