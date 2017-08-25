News By Tag
Dentures in Reading Help Berks County Residents Reclaim Their Smiles
Full, partial, and implant-retained dentures in Reading are an affordable solution to missing teeth.
Full dentures are $495/arch and partial dentures are $595/arch. For patients who wish to stabilize their dentures with implants, implant-retained dentures in Reading start at $2,999 when two implants are added to an existing denture.
"No one should suffer because they can't afford dental care," says Dr. Kerri Ann Swan, dentures professional in Reading. "We negotiate deals with the nation's top denture manufacturers to ensure that our patients get the best dental prices in Berks County."
ADS also offers dental implants in Reading for only $2,000.
To learn more about affordable dental implants and dentures in Reading, request an appointment with ADS: http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/
About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-
