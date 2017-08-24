News By Tag
The Perfect Group Retreat: Book Now for 10% Off in September!
The property itself is split across four levels and boasts spectacular, panoramic views over the surrounding countryside. Nestled within a private setting, you'll have the place to yourself, and plenty of room for all sorts of family fun. There's table tennis and an array of other outdoor games and activities for you to try out, as well as a Bose speaker system and amplifier in the kitchen for special occasions.
The cottage is located in one of the most desirable holiday destinations in the UK, and September is the perfect time for you to explore the region. The breath-taking Pembrokeshire National Park unfolds from your doorstep, and a plethora of countryside and coastal paths leading to secluded coves and beaches await exploration. While staying in Ty Llawen, keep your eyes peeled for local wildlife residing nearby, including seals and puffins.
Abereiddy is just over a mile away, and marks the start of many wonderful coastal walks. Porthgain Harbour is also close to the cottage, home to the renowned Sloop Inn, The Shed Bistro and several fascinating art galleries. You can also explore the smallest city in the UK from this spot, St Davids and explore the winding narrow streets and all the boutique shops, art galleries and restaurants that come with it.
Ty Llawen is perfect for large families with younger children, thanks to its proximity to several fantastic local attractions. Medieval castles, picturesque villages, crafts and potteries, outdoor adventures, farm parks, water parks, riding lessons, surfing lessons and a chocolate factory are all within driving distance – to name just a few! After a busy summer, these will all be starting to quieten down in September, so you can enjoy all the same facilities without the queues and crowds. There are also plenty of local amenities just five minutes down the road, so you can always stock up on refreshments if need be.
If you've had a long summer, you can arrange for a talented beauty therapist from one of the nearby spas to visit you at Ty Llawen for a special holiday treat! Holidays are the perfect time to enjoy some well-deserved rest and relaxation, and what better way than from the comfort of your own luxury holiday cottage?
If this all sounds perfect, but you can't get away as soon as September, fear not! We have a range of beautiful holiday cottages in Pembrokeshire
