RelyMD's Dr. Bobby Park to Present on Telemedicine at NCHICA Conference

RALEIGH, N.C. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- RelyMD's Dr. Bobby Park, co-founder and director of virtual health at RelyMD, will give a presentation at the North Carolina Healthcare Information & Communications Alliance's (NCHICA) annual conference on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Durham Convention Center. Dr. Park will speak about how the often unnecessary use of EMS resources and frequent emergency department visits can be avoided by implementing a telemedicine strategy.

According to Dr. Park, the deployment of EMS resources and the use of emergency departments for low acuity medical issues is an inefficient and costly use of healthcare resources, yet many patients frequently access healthcare via this form of care delivery. Dr. Park will share how telemedicine can reduce the unnecessary utilization of these resources through a case study in which one North Carolina EMS department reduced preventable transports by 89 percent after implementing a telemedicine pilot program into their strategy.

"Sixteen percent of EMS calls are considered to be inappropriate, while nearly 20 percent are considered to be possibly unnecessary," said Dr. Park. "With each ambulance ride ranging from $224 to $2,204, this quickly results in an excessive amount of avoidable healthcare expenses. Deploying paramedics and emergency department employees with virtual health technology as an additional resource is a clear and effective way to solve EMS and ED overuse."

Dr. Park will be present from 10:15 to 11:00 a.m. and will discuss how paramedics can utilize telemedicine while they are out on an EMS call, the benefits provided by pairing virtual health with traditional paramedic and emergency department training and the lack of funding available for these initiatives. Tickets and event registration are available here: https://nchica.org/education/23annual/.

