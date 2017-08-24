News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RelyMD's Dr. Bobby Park to Present on Telemedicine at NCHICA Conference
Using Telemedicine Can Decrease Unnecessary EMS and Emergency Department Utilization
According to Dr. Park, the deployment of EMS resources and the use of emergency departments for low acuity medical issues is an inefficient and costly use of healthcare resources, yet many patients frequently access healthcare via this form of care delivery. Dr. Park will share how telemedicine can reduce the unnecessary utilization of these resources through a case study in which one North Carolina EMS department reduced preventable transports by 89 percent after implementing a telemedicine pilot program into their strategy.
"Sixteen percent of EMS calls are considered to be inappropriate, while nearly 20 percent are considered to be possibly unnecessary,"
Dr. Park will be present from 10:15 to 11:00 a.m. and will discuss how paramedics can utilize telemedicine while they are out on an EMS call, the benefits provided by pairing virtual health with traditional paramedic and emergency department training and the lack of funding available for these initiatives. Tickets and event registration are available here: https://nchica.org/
Contact
Lindsay Priester, Rountree Communications
***@rickrountree.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse