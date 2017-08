CupoNation and Actiecode.nl organise a free PowerPoint webinar

End

-- The leading online saving platform CupoNation helps people not only to save money, but also time. That is why, in cooperation with Actiecode.nl, it is organising a free webinar for everyone who is interested to perfect their PowerPoint skills.The webinar will guide the participants through creation of professional PowerPoint presentations and how to do it in little time. They will learn how to create slides, and also more about formatting and content structuring. The webinar includes about 30 minutes for questions and discussions.It will be hosted by Raul Peña from Global Savings Group and CupoNation. Raul has worked in the online media, telecommunications, publishing, and consulting industry for over nine years and has gathered an extensive international knowledge in these fields. PowerPoint has been ever present for these years, and now he is ready to share the knowledge.The online event will take place on Thursday, 28 September 2017, from 10-11:30 AM CEST, on YouTube Live. It will be presented in English. Participants can subscribe here ( https://www.actiecode.nl/ powerpoint-webinar- en ).