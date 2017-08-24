News By Tag
Corvette Lovers Unite at Carlisle to Celebrate Americas Sports Car
Corvettes at Carlisle Welcomes an International Audience and over 5,000 Vettes
The second year of the four-day format was also a smashing success, with cars and guests coming on-site as early as Tuesday. Along with cars spanning 1953 to 2018, Corvettes at Carlisle shined light on 1967 Corvettes, including the L88. With only 16 of the 20 produced known to exist, Carlisle Events welcomed eight (8) plus an engine. The display, valued at least $30 million, packed in guests to Building T and was yet another awesome tribute to Chip Miller, co-founder of Carlisle Events and name sake of the Chips Choice Display.
On the Fun Field itself, Callaway Cars celebrated 30 years, the NCRS hosted a nice selection of cars, even more 1967 Corvettes celebrated 50 years and NCCC hosted its 7 Sanctions Judging. Burnouts, beauty, a Corvette giveaway, downtown parade and more helped power the event for four days, much to the delight of all in attendance.
A show like Corvettes at Carlisle is as much dependent on the show cars and midway vendors as it is the swap meet and car corral. As guests had exhaust installs handled just east of the end of the midway, thousands of guests walked the swap meet, looking for Corvette pieces, parts, literature and collectibles. In addition, many Corvettes were for sale by owner via the car corral. One that sold carried a unique story with it. Going for nearly $10,000, a moss-covered barn find '56 Corvette was the star attraction just inside of Gate 2. For anyone that missed it at the August event, word is, it may return to Carlisle as part of Fall Carlisle in September.
As the show wraps in 2017, focus turns to 2018 already with displays like the 1968 50th reunion, guests like Wil Cooksey, J.D. Orr, Paul Korner and more, plus seminars are all kinds! Save the date, because the 2018 show takes place August 23-26. Event registration is open now at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.
