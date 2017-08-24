 
Industry News





Hardwood Flooring Company in Marietta GA Offers High Quality Service

Restor-It has been providing the highest quality hardwood floor installation in Atlanta and the surrounding area for nearly three decades.
 
 
MARIETTA, Ga. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Restor-It has been providing the highest quality hardwood floor installation in Atlanta and the surrounding area for nearly three decades. Founded in 1989 by Bob Rowley, Restor-it started as a carpet cleaning company after Bob helped develop several innovative carpet cleaning procedures which have been adopted worldwide.

Since then, Restor-it has expanded their knowledge and expertise in a variety of flooring and home renovation techniques, and they specialize in hardwood floor installation in Marietta, which is their headquarters for installing hardwood flooring in Atlanta.

The Premier Hardwood Flooring Company in Marietta and Greater Atlanta

Bob Rowley takes installing hardwood flooring in Marietta GA very seriously. His dedication to providing the highest standards of carpet care, hardwood floor installation in Marietta, and an array of related services have made Restor-It the vendor of choice in the Atlanta area.

Restor-It offers hardwood flooring installation in Atlanta, as well as complementary services, including

·         Carpet cleaning and repair

·         Home renovations

·         Tile & grout restoration

·         Emergency restoration

·         Hardwood floor installation in Marietta

·         Air duct cleaning

·         Kitchen and bathroom resurfacing

·         A wide variety of options for carpeting, tile, and hardwood flooring in Atlanta

All of Restor-It's professional technicians for hardwood flooring installation in Atlanta are held to the highest standards, both personally and professionally. All undergo thorough training in the newest procedures and best practices for installing hardwood flooring in Atlanta, and are expected to conduct themselves with integrity, honesty, and courtesy at all times.

Bob Rowley, Owner of Restor-It, the Leader in Hardwood Flooring in Marietta GA

Founder and owner of the premier hardwood flooring company in Marietta, Bob Rowley believes that hard work, professionalism, and exceeding customer's expectations are what makes Restor-It a success.

Bob's eight years in the Marine Corps had a profound impact on shaping his values and integrity, which translates into providing his customers with clear and open communication, exemplary service, and quality hardwood floor installation in Atlanta and the metro area, all at a fair price.

Bob's long experience owning a hardwood flooring company in Marietta have taught him to listen to a customer's needs, provide professional services including cleaning, repairs, and hardwood floor installation in Marietta, and to follow through with hard work, honesty, and integrity, which all ensure Restor-It will continue to grow.

Bob's work ethic and dedication to the highest standards in all facets of his business ensure Restor-It will continue to be the best hardwood flooring company in Marietta and, indeed, will continue to provide the best carpeting and hardwood flooring in Atlanta.

For more information visit website: http://www.restor-it.net

Media Contact
Restor-It, Inc
678-355-6645
restoritseo@gmail.com
