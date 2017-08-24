News By Tag
Altitude Lifestyle Provides Hotel Internet Marketing Services for Hotels & Resorts
Altitude Lifestyle, the London based digital marketing agency has increased its service offerings for the luxury hospitality sector.
Ronak Patel, the Founder & CEO shared further details, "Hotels and resorts invest considerably in the best locations, but find it increasingly difficult to record better occupancy ratios due to weak online performance. Our suite of services are well placed to position clients on the crest of search results to offer better occupancy ratios". The large number of players in hotels and resorts have to contend with each other and the threat of Online Travel Agencies that are scything across the digital medium in hospitality are grabbing a significant percentage of prospects by using various tactics.
With offices in London, Dubai and California, Altitude Lifestyle has consistently pitched clients into the spotlight of digital excellence, helping clientele to tower over the competition and start competing with Online Travel Agents. Banking on a team of some of the best creative minds in visual imagery and digital marketing, the organisation has tasted success in hundreds of projects that have elevated clients to greater visibility online and a sharp increase in revenue. Patel had more to say on this, "Visibility and Value is the mantra to success, and there really is just one platform now – digital, and it makes a lot of sense to be visible and competitive"
Many resorts and hotels sometimes slip into obscurity for want of a good agency to promote the services or the location. Altitude Lifestyle offers services that will help hotels and resorts to appear on search results prominently and figure on the itinerary of travellers. Brand building in the digital highway involves strategies, SEO, analysis, social media management, paid search, email marketing and fresh content. Nothing sells a location better than breath-taking visuals, and Altitude Lifestyle combines the skills of exceptional photography with digital marketing to leave a powerful impact on prospects.
For more information, you can visit their website at http://altitudelifestyle.com/
About the company:
Altitude Lifestyle, a leading digital marketing and hotel marketing agency dedicated to help both local and global businesses succeed through a process of designing, developing, and implementing interactive digital marketing solutions that include Paid search Marketing, Email marketing, social media management, search engine marketing, search engine optimization services for Hotels and Resorts. They also specialise in Interior and Exterior Hotel Photography to help Hotels and Resorts reach their goals.
