Massive Networks Launches Cloud Collaboration With cloudtrek
The initiative Aims to Provide an Easy and Cost Effective Way for Enterprises to Connect Directly to their Cloud platform.
"cloudtrek is a major innovator of public, private, and hybrid cloud infrastructure, "said Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Flake. "With its global reach and focus on developing faster, better, and more cost efficient services, cloudtrek makes the perfect partner to enable with our effective interconnect services. In an era of cloud-enabled IT, enterprises require a cloud provider that can provide a full breadth of integrated services with end-to-end support for applications like Software as a Service (SaaS), Unified Communications (UCaaS), Cloud Backup Service (BaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). The cloudtrek Connect offers reliable and dedicated connectivity enabling faster deployment and migration of critical workloads in the cloud. We are thrilled to have forged a collaboration with cloudtrek and the talented teams behind their services."
Enterprise customers are continually looking for more choices when it comes to designing networks that can flexibly and quickly address the ever-changing workload requirements. Taking advantage of the Massive Networks global network and API integration with the cloudtrek Service – Cloud Exchange Connect, customers can quickly establish connectivity between their on premise data center or Colocation facility and Cloudtrek's cloud environment with higher premium-blended bandwidth options all the while receiving a consistent networking experience.
cloudtrek customers can obtain access to the Massive Networks global network through the Cloud Exchange Connect portal across 181 countries and 250 metro markets, with over 12 points of presence. From any of these locations, cloudtrek customers can rely on Massive Networks to provision the fast Cloud Exchange Connect to the supported cloudtrek regions. Initial integration will be available in Colorado and California with additional locations to expand in the future.
"We are excited to partner with Massive Networks, this marks a new era for cloudtrek as we expand beyond our local Southern California market. What we found partnering with Massive Networks is like minded, technology driven, experts that can provide networking infrastructure across the nation, exactly what our clients and resellers need."
About Massive Networks
Massive Networks provides enterprise-class data transport solutions across the entire US domestic carrier ecosystem and to 181 countries worldwide. Their blended managed network delivers high-speed Internet and private line connections to over 1.7 million fiber-lit buildings, data centers, and cloud providers nationwide.
Headquartered in Boulder County, Colorado with data centers and offices throughout the United States, Massive Networks NOC engineers have years of experience navigating the Carrier Ecosystem and act as an extension of your IT team. Massive Networks provides NNI (Network to Network Interface) to dozens of national carriers and Direct Peering Exchanges with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Office 365, and more!
About cloudtrek
"Truly Private"
cloudtrek offers a truly private IaaS/Cloud, which resides on customizable enterprise-grade infrastructure. Their IaaS/Cloud offering is extremely secure, fault tolerant, cost effective, and has the unlimited scalability to support the needs of today's mid to large-sized companies.
For more information on cloudtrek and the company's customized cloud solutions, please visit http://www.cloudtrek.com.
